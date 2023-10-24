Anwendungssteuerung

About Cookies on This Site

Die App-Steuerungen von LG bieten eine effiziente Verwaltungslösung für verschiedene Einheiten Ihres Unternehmens. Sie bieten eine wirtschaftliche Anlagenregelung für das Gebäudemanagement.

Effektive Verwaltung verschiedener Gebäudesysteme für optimierten Raumkomfort.

Eigenschaften Ausrichten
Eigenschaften
Flexibles und Ausbaufähiges System

Das LG Steuerungssystem ist für die Geräteintegration von Fremdanbietern konzipiert, von einer einzelnen Innengerätesteuerung über Dry Contact bis zur kleinen BMS-Integration über ein ACS E/A-Modul. Das ermöglicht eine wirtschaftliche Anlagenregelung für das Gebäudemanagement.

Energieüberwachung

PDI (Power Distribution Indicator/Stromverteileranzeige) kann den gemessenen Stromverbrauch des MULTI V für eine effektive Energieüberwachung zu jedem Raum verteilen.

AHU-Steuerung

AHU Kommunikationskits verbinden das LG Außengerät an der DX-Spule des Klimageräts für eine maximale Kosteneinsparung und Frischluftversorgung.

