About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

AV Navigation

 

Premium-AVN mit einer 9,2-Zoll-Größe und High-Definition-Display mit Touch-Funktion. Für eine schnelle Standort-Identifizierung und genaue Wegeplanung, Untersützung des lokalen Rundfunks weltweit. Inklusive individueller Steuerfunktion für den Fahrersitz und Beifahrersitz.

VC_AVNavigation_Hero_1461309025363_1477457123489

AV Navigation

VC_AVNavigation_01_1461309051948_1477457206918_1478753520286

Premium AVN

 

- Ein 9,2 Zoll (23,4 cm) großes Display mit Touch-Funktion (Touchscreen)
- Erkennt schnell den Standort und liefert genaue Routenangabe, erfüllt global die jeweils regional gültigen Anforderungen für Rundfunk
- Persönliche Regelungsfunktion für den vorne sitzenden Fahrer und den hinten sitzenden Fahrgast

VC_AVNavigation_02_1461309079093_1477457260256

Affordable AVN

 

- Verschiedene Plattformen auf Grundlage unterschiedlicher Betriebssysteme
- UX, das sicher und leicht zu benutzen ist