About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Über LG Beamer

 

Erfahren Sie mehr über die handlichen & leistungsstarken LG Beamer, optimal für den Einsatz in kleinen - mittelgroßen Meetingräumen. Jetzt alle Modelle von LG entdecken!

de_grof_ablutlg_hero_001_1477620308029

Warum eignet sich der Projektor von LG für B2B?

de_grof_ablutlg_feature_001_COPY_1479013340504

Kein Ärger mehr mit der Leuchtmittelwartung

 

Der LG Minibeam arbeitet mit LED- oder Laser-Beleuchtungssystemen, die bis zu acht Stunden täglich für sieben bis zehn Jahre betrieben werden können, ohne dass die Leuchtmittel ausgetauscht werden müssen.

de_grof_ablutlg_feature_002_COPY_1479013372053

Spart Energie und Kosten

 

Im Vergleich zu anderen Projektoren verbraucht der LG Minibeam sowohl im Betriebs- als auch im Standby-Modus weniger Energie, da er mit einem sparsamen LED- oder Laser-Beleuchtungssystem ausgerüstet ist. Konkret verbraucht der Minibeam nur 0,5 W im Standby-Modus, was etwa ein Zehntel des Energieverbrauchs vergleichbarer Projektoren ausmacht.

de_grof_ablutlg_feature_003_COPY_1479013403142

Weniger Wärme- und Heißluftentwicklung

 

Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Projektoren wartet der LG Minibeam mit einer geringen Wärmeentwicklung auf und ist damit sicherer und besser geeignet für den Tischgebrauch.

de_grof_ablutlg_feature_004_COPY_1479013424059

Blitzschnelles Ein- und Ausschalten

 

Während herkömmliche Projektoren bis zu zwei Minuten benötigen, bis sie einsatzbereit sind, kann der LG Minibeam sofort nach dem Einschalten verwendet und ebenso schnell wieder ausgeschaltet werden.

de_grof_ablutlg_feature_005_COPY_1479013445096

Standard-Kompatibilität

 

Der LG Minibeam ist mit verschiedenen externen Geräten kompatibel, da er im Gegensatz zu anderen Projektoren, die spezielle Steckverbinder erfordern, mit Standardanschlüssen ausgestattet ist.

de_grof_ablutlg_feature_006_COPY_1479013465886

Ein Projektor für mehrere kleine Tagungsräume

 

Der LG Minibeam ist kompakt und tragbar und somit für alle Ihre Präsentationen – selbst in mehreren Konferenzräumen – einsetzbar.