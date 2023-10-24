About Cookies on This Site

UHD Standard Signage mit Entspiegelung

UHD Standard Signage mit Entspiegelung

Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild

Neue High Haze UHD
Standardbeschilderung

An der Wand des Besprechungsraums ist ein Bildschirm installiert, der den Inhalt der Besprechung zeigt.

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Webseite dienen nur zu Illustrationszwecken.

Geeignete Display-Helligkeit

Mit einer empfohlenen Helligkeit von 500 cd/m² für die Anzeige in Innenräumen stellt die UH5J-M-Serie Inhalte klar und deutlich dar und zieht die Aufmerksamkeit des Publikums auf sich. Damit ist sie das am besten geeignete Display für das Marketing in Konferenzräumen, Flughäfen, im Einzelhandel, in Einkaufszentren usw.

Das UH5J-H hat eine Helligkeit von 500 nits und ist daher auch bei starkem Licht gut sichtbar.

* Die tatsächlich verfügbaren Bilder können von den gezeigten Beispielbildern abweichen.

Hohe Leistung mit webOS

Die LG webOS-Plattform verbessert den Benutzerkomfort durch eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und einfache Tools zur App-Entwicklung.

Mit der intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche können mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig erledigt werden.

Konforme Beschichtung

Die UH5J-M-Serie ist an verschiedenen Orten einer staubigen, feuchten usw. Umgebung ausgesetzt, was die Leistung mit der Zeit beeinträchtigen kann. Die konforme Beschichtung der Netzplatine verringert diese Risiken, indem sie die UH5J-M-Serie vor Salz, Staub, Eisenpulver, Feuchtigkeit usw. schützt.

Die UH5J-H verfügt über eine konforme Beschichtung auf der Stromversorgungsplatine, um die Videowand auch in salzhaltigen oder feuchten Umgebungen zu schützen.

* Die tatsächlich verfügbaren Bilder (Signage-Display) können von den gezeigten Beispielbildern abweichen.

Verwaltung mobiler Inhalte

Mit der Promota*-App können Sie ein Ladenprofil erstellen und Vorlagenempfehlungen erhalten. Benutzer können Vorlagen nach Bedarf anpassen und Inhalte nicht nur auf PCs, sondern auch auf mobilen Geräten erstellen und verwalten.

In einem Bekleidungsgeschäft verwendet ein Benutzer die App, um Werbeinhalte zu erstellen, die auf dem an der Wand des Geschäfts installierten UH5J-H angezeigt werden.

* LG Promota kann aus dem App Store und dem Google Play Store heruntergeladen werden. (Nicht verfügbar für die Region Europa/GUS)* In Korea lautet der Name nicht Promota, sondern Mustard.

UH5J-H ist IP5x-zertifiziert, d. h. es ist vor Staub geschützt und birgt ein geringeres Risiko von Leistungseinbußen.

IP5x-zertifiziertes Design

Die IP5x-Zertifizierung für Staubschutz gewährleistet, dass das Produkt vor Staub geschützt ist, wodurch das Risiko einer Leistungsminderung verringert wird.

Das AV-Steuersystem unterstützt den Benutzer bei der Steuerung des UH5J-H.

Kompatibel mit AV-Steuersystem

Die UH5J-M-Serie unterstützt Crestron Connected® für eine hohe Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, um eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung* zu erreichen und die Effizienz der Unternehmensverwaltung zu steigern.

* Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BILDSCHIRM

Bildschirmgröße

75”

Bildschirmtechnologie

IPS

Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Edge

Seitenverhältnis

16 : 9

Auflösung

3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

Wiederholungsrate

120 Hz

Helligkeit

500 Nits (Typ.)

Kontrastverhältnis

1,100 : 1

Dynamischer Kontrast

1,000,000 : 1

Farbskala

NTSC 72%

Blickwinkel (H × V)

178 × 178

Farbtiefe

1.07 Mrd. Farben (10 bit）

Reaktionszeit

6 ms (G to G)

Oberflächenentspiegelung (Haze)

28%

Betriebszeit

50,000 Std. (Typ.)

Betriebsstunden (Std. / Tag)

24 / 7

Hoch- / Querformat

Ja / Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

Eingang

HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (HDCP 1.4), DP (HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio In, RS-232C In (4 Pin Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN), IR In, USB 2.0 (2, Type A)

Ausgang

HDMI Out, Audio Out, External Control (RS-232C Out (4 Pin Phone-jack))

MECHANISCHEEIGENSCHAFTEN

Rahmenfarbe

Schwarz

Rahmendicke

14.9 mm (Even Bezel)

Gewicht (nur Display)

41.5 kg

Gewicht (verpackt)

51.2 kg

Abmessungen (B × H × T)(mit LG Logo)

1,682.4 × 960.3 × 57.9 mm
(ohne Griffe und LG Logo)

Kartonabmessungen (B × H × T) (Box aussen)

1,816 × 1,126 × 228 mm

Griffe

Ja

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 × 400 mm

HAUPT -FUNKTIONEN

Haupt -funktionen

Interner Speicher 16 GB, WLAN, Sensor (Temperatur-Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor), Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected®2)), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready (Except 98”/86”/75”)), Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

UMGEBUNGS-BEDINGUNGEN

Betriebstemperatur

0°C bis 40°C

Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

10% bis 80%

STROM

Stromanschluss

AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

Netzteil

Integriert

STROMVERBRAUCH

Typ. / Max.

180 W / 260 W (TDB)

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

614.25 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr (Max.) (TDB)

Energiesparmodus

126 W (TDB)

DPM

0.5 W

Gerät im Standy

0.5 W

SOUND

Lautsprecher

Ja

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

Sicherheit

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Klasse "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Ja (NewErP) / Ja (TDB)

OPS KOMPATIBILITÄT

OPS TypeKompatibel

Ja

OP Stromanschluss integriert

Nein

SOFTWARE KOMPATIBILITÄT

Software Kompatibilität

SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, SuperSign WB, SuperSign Media Editor, Mobile CMS, LG ConnectedCare4)

SPRACHE

Sprache

Englisch, Französisch, Deutsch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch (vereinfacht), Chinesisch (Original), Portugiesisch (Brasilien),Schwedisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Dänisch, Russisch, Japanisch, Portugiesisch (Europa), Niederländisch, Tschechisch, Griechisch, Türkisch, Arabisch

ZUBEHÖR

Basic

Fernbedienung, Stromkabel, QSG, Handbuch, Phone zu RS-232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B (Wall Mount)

BESONDERE FUNKTIONEN

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Nein

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
ENERGY LABEL(75UH5J-M)
Erweiterung
PRODUCT FICHE(75UH5J-M)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(75UH5J-M)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.