THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

Die sichere, umweltfreundliche THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit Wärmpumpe für Ihr Zuhause. Geschlossener, mit umweltfreundlichem R32 Kältemittel gefüllter Kreislauf in der Außeneinheit, verhindert das Austreten von Kältemittel im Innenraum. Innen- und Außeneinheit werden über Wasserleitungen angeschlossen.

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

Die THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit wird über Wasserleitungen verbunden. Ohne Kältemittel im Innenraum mehr Sicherheit für Ihr Zuhause.

Die Funktionsweise des Hydrosplit

Verbunden über Wasserleitungen, versorgt die LG Wärmepumpe Heizung und Warmwasser mit Energie aus der Außenluft. Platzsparend und einfach in der Installation.

Revolutionäre Technologie

Ausgestattet mit LGs fortschrittlichem R1-Scroll Kompressor arbeitet die THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit Wärmepumpe effizient und zuverlässig. Die R1 Technologie verfügt über einen verbesserten Scroll Kompressor und einen erweiterten Betriebsbereich von 10 Hz bis 135 Hz.
*Energiekennzeichnung A+++ für Raumheizungen mit 35 °C und A++ mit 55 °C Wassertemperatur.

Nachhaltiges Kältemittel

Mit einem Treibhauspotential L57von 675 (GWP) arbeitet in der THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit eines der aktuell umweltfreundlichsten Kältemittel und bietet dabei höchste Heizleistung. In Übereinstimmung mit den gültigen EU-Rechtsvorschriften. Erweitern Sie Ihre Geschäfte mit innovativer Technologie.

Zuverlässiges Heizen mit der mit THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit bietet eine zuverlässige Beheizung bei extremen Wetterbedingungen bis zu –25 °C.

Optimaler Betrieb durch automatische

Optimaler Betrieb durch automatische Wasserpumpensteuerung

Die THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit kontrolliert kontinuierlich die benötigte Wassertemperatur und arbeitet immer im optimalen Leistungsbereich. Unnötiges Aufheizen wird vermieden. Zur Reduzierung Ihrer Heizkosten.

Individuelle Heizungsregelung für 2 separate Zonen

Die THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit bietet zwei Heizkreise für unterschiedliche Zonen. Der Benutzer kann mit Hilfe des Mischventil-Kits unterschiedliche Temperaturen für verschiedene Zonen einstellen.

*Separates Mischventil-Kit erforderlich.
**Die Temperatur in diesem Bild ist ein Beispiel. Die Zieltemperatur ändert sich entsprechend der vom Benutzer bevorzugten Einstellung.

Intelligente Heizsteuerung

Das bedienfreundliche und intuitive Touch-Panel ermöglicht die einfache Einstellung eines Zeitplans und verschiedener Betriebsmodi nach den Wünschen des Benutzers. Die tägliche und monatliche Überwachung des Stromverbrauchs bietet zusätzlich ein effizientes Energiemanagement.

*Für die Energieüberwachung erforderliches Zubehör: PENKTH000 (Messgeräte-Schnittstellenmodul) und Wattmessgerät, Temperatursensor etc. Siehe Installationsanleitung.

Bequemes Heizen dank des jahreszeitlich angepassten Automatik-Modus (Seasonal Auto Mode)

Der jahreszeitlich angepassten Automatik-Modus ermittelt automatisch den Heiz- und Kühlbedarf sowie die Zieltemperaturen.

*Die Temperatureinstellung in diesem Bild ist nur ein Beispiel. Die Zieltemperatur ändert sich entsprechend der vom Benutzer bevorzugten Einstellung.

Einfache Verwaltung durch einfache Überwachung

Wassermenge und -druck können einfach über die Standard-III-Fernbedienung überprüft werden.

Einfache und schnelle Wartung

Die Fernbedienung speichert bis zu 50 Ereignisse in ihrem Verlauf, sodass Fehler oder Fehlfunktionen leichter behoben werden können.

Fernbedienung von jedem Ort aus

Über die LG-ThinQ™-App können Sie das Heizungssystem jederzeit und von überall aus problemlos steuern. Der Fernzugriff auf das Heizungssystem ermöglicht maximalen Komfort. LG ThinQ™ arbeitet mit der Google-Assistant-Sprachsteuerung unter Rückgriff auf den Smart Speaker Google Home.

*Erforderliches Zubehör: Smart Speaker Google Home, PWFMDD200 (LG-WLAN-Modem) und PWYREW000.
**Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
***Google Home Voice wird in Großbritannien, Frankreich, Deutschland, Spanien, Italien, Österreich, Irland und Portugal unterstützt. Die ThinQ-Funktionen können je nach Land variieren.

Verbesserte Effizienz beim Energiemanagement dank Integration

Durch die Kombination mit einem PV-Modul und ESS kann ungenutzte Energie für die spätere Verwendung gespeichert werden. Das Gerät ist mit Produkten von Drittanbietern kompatibel und unterstützt ein effizientes und flexibles Energiemanagement.

*PV-Modul und ESS müssen separat bestellt werden.

THERMA V – Modelle

Kaufanfrage

Für weitere Informationen senden Sie uns bitte Ihre Anfrage. Wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Download Katalog und Faltblatt und Dokument

Ressourcentyp Titel Größe

