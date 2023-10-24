About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R32 IWT (integrierter Wassertank)

THERMA V R32 mit integriertem Wassertank (Integrated Water Tank/IWT) ist ein All-in-one-Produkt, das Wassertank, komplexe Leitungen und andere Module in einer Einheit kombiniert. Es bietet außerdem ein geringeres Volumen und Gewicht, wodurch die Installation schneller und einfacher wird.

Ausführung THERMA V R32 IWT (integrierter Wassertank)

THERMA V R32 IWT (integrierter Wassertank) ist eine All-in-one-Lösung, die ein Innengerät und einen Wassertank kombiniert. Das Gerät erfordert keine komplexen Rohrleitungsarbeiten und bietet eine schnelle und einfache Installation bei geringerem Platzbedarf.

So funktioniert die Ausführung THERMA V R32 IWT (integrierter Wassertank)

Heizung und Warmwasser werden dem Wohnbereich mithilfe von Außenluft und Strom als Wärmequelle zugeführt.
Da das Innengerät den Wassertank enthält, können Heizung und Warmwasser ohne separaten Wassertank dem Wohnraum zugeführt werden.

Dank der integrierten Ausführung Platz sparen

THERMA V R32 IWT (integrierter Wassertank) ist ein All-in-one-Produkt, das 19 % weniger Volumen und 39 % weniger Gewicht als die Vorgängermodelle aufweist. Es spart nicht nur Platz, sondern ist auch einfach zu installieren.

Revolutionärer R1-Kompressor

THERMA V R32 IWT ist mit dem revolutionären R1-Kompressor ausgestattet. Dieser fortschrittliche Kompressor verbessert die Kippbewegung der Schnecke und erhöht die Gesamteffizienz und Zuverlässigkeit. Zudem wurde der Betriebsbereich des Kompressors von 10 Hz auf 135 Hz erhöht.

**Das Gerät weist die Energiekennzeichnung ErP A+++ für Raumheizungen mit 35 °C LWT, ErP A+ für Raumheizungen mit 55 °C LWT und A+ für die Wassererwärmung (Profil L) auf.

Nachhaltiges Kältemittel

THERMA V R32 IWT ist mit einem umweltfreundlichen Kältemittel ausgestattet, das ein geringes Treibhauspotenzial (Global Warming Potential/GWP) von 675 aufweist. Das Gerät bietet eine starke und hocheffiziente Heizleistung. In Übereinstimmung mit den europäischen Rechtsvorschriften können sich auch mehr Geschäftsmöglichkeiten ergeben.

Zuverlässig Heizen mit THERMA V R32 IWT

THERMA V R32 IWT bietet eine zuverlässige Heizleistung bei extremen Wetterbedingungen von bis zu –25 °C.

Individuelle Heizungsregelung für 2 separate Zonen

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit kann die Temperatur von zwei getrennten Zonen über unabhängige Heizkreise steuern. Mithilfe des Mischventil-Kits können Benutzer unterschiedliche Zieltemperaturen in unterschiedlichen Zonen einstellen.

*Separates Mischventil-Kit erforderlich.
**Die Temperatur in diesem Bild ist ein Beispiel. Die Zieltemperatur ändert sich entsprechend der vom Benutzer bevorzugten Einstellung.

Intelligente Heizsteuerung

Die bedienfreundliche und intuitive Benutzeroberfläche ermöglicht eine schnelle und bequeme Navigation durch simples Berühren einer Schaltfläche und ermöglicht eine einfache Einstellung des Zeitplans und des Betriebsmodus basierend auf dem Lebensstil des Benutzers. Darüber hinaus ermöglicht die tägliche und monatliche Überwachung des Stromverbrauchs ein effizientes Energiemanagement.

*Für die Energieüberwachung erforderliches Zubehör: PENKTH000 (Messgeräte-Schnittstellenmodul) und Wattmessgerät, Temperatursensor etc. Siehe Installationsanleitung.

Bequemes Heizen dank des jahreszeitlich angepassten Automatik-Modus (Seasonal Auto Mode)

Der jahreszeitlich angepassten Automatik-Modus ermittelt automatisch den Heiz- und Kühlbedarf sowie die Zieltemperaturen.

*Die Temperatureinstellung in diesem Bild ist nur ein Beispiel. Die Zieltemperatur ändert sich entsprechend der vom Benutzer bevorzugten Einstellung.

Flexible Erweiterungsmöglichkeiten

Holen Sie noch mehr aus THERMA V R32 IWT heraus – mit einem Puffertank und einem Ausgleichsbehälter für den Warmwasserkreislauf. Diese beiden Tanks können während der Erstinstallation problemlos hinzugefügt und in der IWT-IDU montiert werden, sodass die Erweiterung ohne zusätzlichen Platzbedarf möglich ist.

*Puffertank und Ausgleichsbehälter können separat erworben werden.

Einfache Verwaltung durch einfache Überwachung

Der Wasserdurchfluss kann einfach über die Standard-III-Fernbedienung überprüft werden.

Einfache und schnelle Wartung

Die Fernbedienung speichert bis zu 50 Elemente in ihrem Verlauf, sodass Fehler oder Fehlfunktionen leichter behoben werden können.

Fernbedienung von jedem Ort aus

Über die LG-ThinQ™-App können Sie das Heizungssystem jederzeit und von überall aus problemlos steuern. Der Fernzugriff auf das Heizungssystem ermöglicht maximalen Komfort. LG ThinQ™ arbeitet unter Rückgriff auf den Smart Speaker Google Home und ein WLAN-Modem mit der Google-Assistant-Sprachsteuerung.

*Erforderliches Zubehör: Smart Speaker Google Home, PWFMDD200 (LG-WLAN-Modem) und PWYREW000.
**Google und Google Home sind Markenzeichen von Google LLC.
***Google Home Voice wird in Großbritannien, Frankreich, Deutschland, Spanien, Italien, Österreich, Irland und Portugal unterstützt. Die ThinQ-Funktionen können je nach Land variieren.

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren