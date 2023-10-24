About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R32 Split

LG THERMA V R32 Split bietet eine leistungsstarke Heizlösung für Innenbereiche. Es ist bei extrem kalten Temperaturen bis zu -25 °C einsetzbar und erwärmt Wasser auf bis zu 65 °C.

THERMA V R32 Split

Das neue THERMA V R32 Split bietet verbesserte Heizeffizienz und -leistung mit Kühlmittel R32.

Überblick Produktreihe
Überblick
Kaufanfrage

Funktionsweise des THERMA V R32 Split

Es verwendet Außenluft als Wärmequelle für Heizung und Warmwasser.

Zuverlässiges Heizen

THEMRA V R32 Split bietet zuverlässiges und leistungsstarkes Heizen für Innenräume. Sie kann bei extrem kalten Temperaturen von bis zu -25 °C betrieben werden. Zudem kann sie die Wassertemperatur auf max. 65 °C halten.

Revolutionärer R1-Kompressor

THERMA V R32 Split ist mit dem revolutionären R1-Kompressor ausgestattet. Dieser fortschrittliche Kompressor hat insbesondere die Kippbewegung der Schnecke verbessert und steigert die Gesamteffizienz und Zuverlässigkeit. Zudem wurde der Betriebsbereich des Kompressors von 10 Hz auf 135Hz erhöht.

Umweltfreundliches Kältemittel

THERMA V R32 Split ist mit R32-Kältemittel ausgestattet, dem umweltfreundlichen Kältemittel mit einem Treibhauspotenzial von 675, und damit 70 % niedriger als R410A. Mit dem Kältemittel R32 ist die THERMA V R32 Split hocheffizient als umweltfreundliche Heizlösung.

*Das obige Resultat basiert auf einer Raumheizung bei 35 ℃ .
*Raumheizung bei 55 °C erhielt eine A++ Bewertung.

Intelligente Heizsteuerung

Die intuitive Bedientafel ermöglicht die schnelle und mühelose Bedienung durch eine einfache Berührung und Benutzer können Pläne anhand ihres Lebensstils erstellen. Zudem ermöglicht die tägliche oder monatliche Überwachung des Stromverbrauchs eine effiziente Energieverwaltung.

Fernbedienung von jedem Ort aus

Mithilfe der LG ThinQ™-App können Benutzer das Heizungssystem jederzeit und von jedem Ort aus mühelos steuern. Fernzugang zum Heizungssystem bietet den Benutzern ein Höchstmaß an Komfort.

*Required Accessory : PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) and PWYREWO00

Einfache und flexible Installation

THEMRA V R32 Split kann mühelos und flexibel in allen Haustypen installiert werden. Integrierte Wasserkomponenten* im Innengerät erleichtern die Installation in einer erheblich kürzeren Zeit. Zudem reicht das verlängerte Kältemittelrohr bis 50 m und die Rohre können in drei verschiedenen Richtungen (vorwärts, seitlich und rückwärts) verbunden werden, wodurch die Installation flexibler und einfacher wird.

Einstellung vor der Installation

Installateure können anhand der Informationen zum Installationsort die Voreinstellung mit dem LG Heizungskonfigurator vornehmen und die Daten auf eine Speicherkarte aus dem Büro speichern. Am Standort stecken die Installateure anschließend die Speicherkarte einfach hinten am Remote-Controller ein, um die Konfigurationsdaten zu aktivieren. Das ermöglicht eine mühelose und schnelle Inbetriebnahme für Installateure.

*Wasserkomponenten umfassen Durchflusssensor, Wasserpumpe, Ausgleichsbehälter, Entlüftungsventil, Sicherheitsventil, Plattenwärmetauscher, Sieb, Steuerung und elektrisches Heizgerät.

Einfache und schnelle Wartung

Der Remote-Controller kann bis zu 50 Verlaufspunkte speichern und ermöglicht die mühelose Identifikation der Ursache einer Störung oder eines Fehlers und damit die Lösungsfindung.

THERMA V Produktreihe

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Anfrage Senden

Download Katalog und Faltblatt und Dokument

Ressourcentyp Titel Größe

Für Benutzerhandbücher oder Materialien zur technischen Unterstützung gehen Sie bitte zu Ressourcen-Download

LOS