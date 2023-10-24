We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kabelloses Ladegerät
• Anforderung zur Sicherstellung verschiedener Standards (WPC, PMA, A4WP)
• 15W sehr schnelles Aufladen, Wärme ableitendes Design
• verschiedene Funktionen zum kontaktlosen Austausch von Daten per Funktechnik (zwischen Handy und Hauptgerät etc.)
Key Features
Wireless Charger