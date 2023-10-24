About Cookies on This Site

Lamp

Heckleuchte
• Paketraumreduzierung durch flexible Lichtquelle
• Unvergleichbar mit jeder anderen Lichtquelle in Bezug auf Gestaltung und Design -
einzigartiges Design with firm light uniformity.
• Verschiedene Beleuchtungsszenarien bieten anpasste Beleuchtung für alle Arten von Fahrsituationen. Hierfür wird ein LED-Panel genutzt.

VC_Lamp_Hero__1477459268982

Lamp

Key Features

Rear Lamp | Head Lamp

VC_Lamp_1_1477459344599_1478754841276

Rear Lamp

- Lampenraumreduzierung durch Einsatz flexibler Lichtquelle.
- Mehr Stilfreiheit mit bester vorhandener flexibler Lichtquelle.
- Perfekte Design-Gestaltung mit Implementierung von gleichmäßigem Schimmern
- Implementiertes Beleuchtungsszenario je nach Funktion, da persönliche Regelung der Lichtquelle möglich ist (OLED)

VC_Lamp_2_1477459416968_Copy_1478754979487

Head Lamp

- Mehr Sicherheit durch verbesserte Sicht des Fahrers auf entgegen kommende Fahrzeuge / Fußgänger durch die Anwendung der Technik für blendfreies Licht durch persönliche LED-Regelung
- Liefert integrierte ADAS-Lösung (ADAS - Advanced Driver Assistant System - Fahrerassistenzsystem)