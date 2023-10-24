We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lamp
Heckleuchte
• Paketraumreduzierung durch flexible Lichtquelle
• Unvergleichbar mit jeder anderen Lichtquelle in Bezug auf Gestaltung und Design -
einzigartiges Design with firm light uniformity.
• Verschiedene Beleuchtungsszenarien bieten anpasste Beleuchtung für alle Arten von Fahrsituationen. Hierfür wird ein LED-Panel genutzt.
Key Features
Rear Lamp | Head Lamp