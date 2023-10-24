About Cookies on This Site

Vorderansicht mit Bildschirm, Schrank

Red Dot Design Award 2020

IDEA Design Award 2020

2020 PIN UP Design Awards

2020 Good Design Award Korea

Wahre Innovation, verborgen hinter Einfachheit

Mit unvergleichlicher Bildqualität und optimalem kabellosen Design
erweitern Sie die Möglichkeiten des Geschäftsraums selbst.

Wahre Innovation, verborgen hinter Einfachheit

Optimale kabellose LED

Die LSAA-Serie ist die innovative LED Signage, welche die kabellose Übertragungstechnologie mit *berührungslosen Anschlüssen anwendet. Für eine Auflösung bis zu UHD 16:9 ist keine Kabelverbindung zwischen den Cabinets erforderlich, damit Signale gesendet werden und Strom fließt. Durch das Design als Blockbaugruppe ist die LSAA-Serie einfacher zu installieren als je zuvor.

Optimale kabellose LED

*Berührungslose Steckverbinder: Drahtlose Nahfeldverbinder, die RF (Radio Frequency) zum Senden und Empfangen von Daten zwischen zwei Geräten verwenden.

Optimales kabelloses Design für eine einfache Installation

*Basierend auf P1.2, 16:9, UHD-Auflösung (8 x 8 Cabinets)

Drahtlose Datenübertragung und kabelloses Power-Docking

Optimierte Bildqualität mit AI-basiertem Bildprozessor

Optimierte Bildqualität mit AI-basiertem Bildprozessor

 

Der für die LSAA-Serie verwendete Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor erkennt und analysiert den Originalinhalt und optimiert so die Klarheit und Schärfe des Inhalts individuell.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen werden mithilfe der Deep-Learning-AI-Technologie konfiguriert, um die Bildqualität zu verbessern.

Lebendiger Farbausdruck unterstützt durch HDR

Dank der HDR-Unterstützung (HDR10, HDR10 Pro *) werden Inhalte lebendig, was sich visuell deutlich auswirkt. Das breitere Farbspektrum und das größere Kontrastverhältnis ermöglichen es dem Betrachter, lebendige Inhalte in vollen Zügen zu genießen.

Lebendiger Farbausdruck unterstützt durch HDR

*HDR10 Pro ist die LG-eigene HDR-Lösung zur Verarbeitung von HDR-Signalen mithilfe eines verbesserten dynamischen Tonmappings.
Einfache Fernbedienung

Einfache Fernbedienung

 

Nutzer der LSAA-Serie können einfach auf Einstellungen wie Bildmodus, Lautstärke usw. zugreifen, indem sie eine Fernbedienung verwenden, anstatt eine Verbindung zu einem PC herstellen zu müssen. Die Serie nutzt dieselbe Benutzeroberfläche wie die allgemeine LG Digital Signage, sodass Benutzer sich problemlos zurechtfinden.

*Das übersichtliche Menü der Benutzeroberfläche ist für Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von über 1.280 × 720 verfügbar.

Kompatibilität mit AV-Konferenzsystemen

Kompatibilität mit AV-Konferenzsystemen

Die LSAA-Serie wurde als Crestron Connected® wegen ihrer hohen Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen zertifiziert, wodurch eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung* erreicht und die Effizienz des Geschäftsbetriebs gesteigert werden.

*Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung

Als EMV-Klasse B zertifiziert

Die LG-LSAA-Serie ist als EMV-Klasse B zertifiziert, für die elektronische Geräte für den Einsatz in Wohngebieten sowie in gewerblichen, industriellen oder geschäftlichen Umgebungen erforderlich sind.
Daher eignet es sich für Anwendungen aus nächster Nähe, z. B. für Besprechungsräume, Sitzungssäle usw.

Als EMV-Klasse B zertifiziert

4-in-1-LED-Paket

Im Gegensatz zur herkömmlichen LED Signage von LG, bei der eine Lichtquelle ein kleines LED-Paket darstellt, hat die LSAA-Serie vier Lichtquellen gleichzeitig auf das breitere LED-Paket angewendet. Daher kann der angeschlossene Bereich des 4-in-1-LED-Pakets breiter sein als das herkömmliche Einzel-LED-Paket. Dadurch wirkt die LED-Signage-Oberfläche glatter und eignet sich für Anwendungen aus nächster Nähe, z. B. für Besprechungsräume in Unternehmen usw.

4-in-1-LED-Paket

Standby-Modus

Wenn für einen bestimmten Zeitraum kein Eingangssignal empfangen wird, schaltet sich der Bildschirm aus und wechselt in den Standby-Modus. Dies spart zusätzlich Strom und ermöglicht die Reaktivierung des Geräts ganz einfach mit einer Fernbedienung.

Standby-Modus

ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Dank des optionalen ConnectedCare*-Dienstes, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Lösung, ist die Wartung einfacher und schneller. Signage 365 Care verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten Displays. Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste stellen einen stabilen Geschäftsbetrieb beim Kunden sicher.

ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

*ConnectedCare ist der Markenname von LG Signage365Care Service. Die Verfügbarkeit ist regional unterschiedlich.

Unterstützung der Strom-/Signalredundanz

Die LSAA-Serie unterstützt die Redundanz von Signal und Strom und bietet den Benutzern Komfort. Mithilfe des optionalen eingebetteten Backup-Netzteils und der Signalredundanz können Kunden den kontinuierlichen Betrieb des Displays ohne Stromausfall sicherstellen, während die Doppelsteuerungen den Displayausfall dank eines bidirektionalen Signaleingangs minimieren.

unterstützung_der_strom-/Signalredundanz

*Das oben erwähnte „konventionell“ bezieht sich auf LED-Displays, die den Strom-/Signalredundanzmodus nicht unterstützen.
**Die Strom-/Signalredundanzfunktionen sind seit dem vierten Quartal 2020 verfügbar.
***Die Strom-/Signal-Redundanzmodelle sind optional.
Alle Spezifikationen

PHYSISCHE PARAMETER

Pixelkonfiguration

4 in 1 SMD

Pixelabstand (mm)

1,25

Modulauflösung (B x H)

240x90

Abmessungen des Moduls (B x H, mm)

300 x 112,5

Gewicht pro Modul (g)

0,20

Anzahl Module pro Cabinet (BxH)

2 x 3

Auflösung Cabinet

480x270

Abmessungen des Cabinets (B x H x T, mm)

600 x 337,5 x 44,9

Oberfläche des Cabinets (㎡)

0,203

Gewicht pro Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

7,3

Gewicht pro Quadratmeter (kg/㎡)

36,1

Physikalische Pixeldichte (Pixel/㎡)

640,000

Oberflächenhomogenität des Cabinets (mm)

±0,5

Cabinetmaterial

Aluminiumdruckguss

Servicezugang

Vorn und hinten1)

OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Helligkeit (nach der Kalibrierung)

600 Nit (typ.) 1,200 Nit
(Spitze)

Farbtemperatur (Standard, einstellbar)

6,500 K / 2,800 bis 9,300 K2)

Betrachtungswinkel (Horizontal)

170

Betrachtungswinkel (Vertikal)

170

Helligkeitshomogenität

98%

Farbhomogenität

±0,015Cx,Cy

Kontrastverhältnis

Spitze. 9,000:1:
Typ. 5,000:1:

Farbtiefe (Bit)

20

HDR-Kompatibilität

HDR10, HDR10 Pro3)

ELEKTRISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Stromverbrauch (W/Cabinet, Max.)

112

Stromverbrauch (W/Cabinet, Durchschnitt)

67

Stromverbrauch (W/㎡, Max.)

555

Stromverbrauch (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

383

Stromverbrauch (BTU/h/Cabinet, Durchschnitt)

230

Stromverbrauch (BTU/㎡, max.)

1,894

Eingangsspannung (V)

100 bis 240

Bildwiederholungsrate (Frame-Rate) (Hz)

50 / 60

Bildaktualisierungsrate (Refresh-Rate) (Hz)

3,840

BETRIEBSSPEZIFIKATIONEN

Lebensdauer (Stunden bis zur halben Helligkeit)

100,000

Betriebstemperatur (℃)

0 bis +40

Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

10 bis 80 % relative Feuchtigkeit

IP-Schutzart Vorderseite

IP20

IP-Schutzart Rückseite

IP20

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

Zertifizierung

Sicherheit 60950-1, EMV-Klasse B.

UMWELT

Umwelt

RoHS

LED-CONTROLLER

LED-Controller

CSAA-012X

OPTIONALES ZUBEHÖR

Optionales Zubehör

Wandhalterungssatz (WM-L1080)
Rahmensatz (KT-BZ1080)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(LSAA012-MX)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.