LAPE-Serie

LAP015EL9NP

LAPE-Serie

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH LED SIGNAGE1

LG PREMIUM FINE-PITCH LED SIGNAGE

 

Mit detailgetreuen Farben und einem herausragenden Kontrast erweckt die LAPE-Reihe von LG Inhalte durch Gestaltungsfreiheit zum Leben und verleiht ihnen eine herausragende Präsenz als Medienkunstwerk.

ZWEI PRODUKTTYPEN WÄHLBAR1

ZWEI PRODUKTTYPEN WÄHLBAR

 

Die LAPE-Reihe ist in Form von 2 Produkttypen erhältlich, die sich in der Art der Stromzufuhr unterscheiden. Jeder hat seine eigenen unverwechselbaren Vorteile, so dass der Kunde je nach Installationsumgebung zwischen den zwei Typen wählen kann.

FLEXIBLER LDM1

FLEXIBLER LDM

 

Mit ihrem speziell entwickelten flexiblen LDM (LED Display Module) unterstützt die LAPE-Reihe echte konkave und konvexe Krümmungen mit bis zu 1.000 R. Dies erhöht die Designflexibilität erheblich und bietet Anwendern die Möglichkeit, tatsächlich gekrümmte Bildschirme zu erstellen.

*Das oben erwähnte „Konventionell“ bezieht sich auf ein LED-Display mit flachen LED-Gerätegehäusen.

REALISMUS DURCH NATURGETREUE FARBEN1

REALISMUS DURCH NATURGETREUE FARBEN

 

Die LAPE-Reihe liefert eine lebendige und unverwechselbare Bildqualität durch ein breites Spektrum an Farbdetails mit tiefem Kontrast dank des exklusiven Dynamic Contrast Algorithm von LG.

DETAILLIERTE WIEDERGABE DER FARBTIEFE1

DETAILLIERTE WIEDERGABE DER FARBTIEFE

 

Die 16-Bit-Farbverarbeitung sorgt für einen höheren Graustufenwert, der unterschiedliche Farbtiefen und -dichten nahtlos und ohne Verzerrung darstellt und so einen realistischeren und differenzierteren Inhalt liefert.

FLÜSSIGE WIEDERGABE BEI DYNAMISCHEN BEWEGUNGEN1

FLÜSSIGE WIEDERGABE BEI DYNAMISCHEN BEWEGUNGEN

 

Die hohe Wiederholrate von 3.840 Hz, die auf der Display-Technologie von LG basiert, sorgt für eine flüssige Wiedergabe von Inhalten. Das flimmerfreie Bild verhindert die bei Videoaufnahmen auftretenden schwarzen Balken sowie eine Überanstrengung der Augen und verschwommenes Sehen beim Betrachter.

unterstützung_von_strom-/SIGNALREDUNDANZ1

UNTERSTÜTZUNG VON STROM-/SIGNALREDUNDANZ

 

Die LAPE-Reihe ist so konzipiert, dass sie Signalredundanz (optional) unterstützt, was dem Anwender Sicherheit gibt.

*Das oben erwähnte „Konventionell“ bezieht sich auf LED-Displays, die den Strom-/Signalredundanzmodus nicht unterstützen.

präzise_fhd-/UHD-BILDSCHIRMKONFIGURATION1

PRÄZISE FHD-/UHD-BILDSCHIRMKONFIGURATION

 

Bisher war es oft schwierig, einen Bildschirm mit FHD/UHD-Auflösung perfekt zu konfigurieren, was die Anzeige von Bildern in nativer Auflösung verhindert. Für die LAPE-Reihe ist dies bei allen Modelloptionen möglich.

INTELLIGENTE HOCHLEISTUNGS-SYSTEMSTEUERUNG1

INTELLIGENTER HOCHLEISTUNGS-SYSTEMSTEUERUNG

 

Die LAPE-Reihe ist mit einer vielseitigen 4K-Systemsteuerung ausgestattet, die eine vereinfachte Systemkonfiguration in einer hochauflösenden Leinwandplattform ermöglicht. Die Steuerung verfügt außerdem über einen integrierten Hochleistungs-Media-Player sowie einen Scaler.

*Das oben erwähnte „Konventionell“ bezieht sich auf LED-Displays, die nicht über eine All-in-one-Systemsteuerung verfügen

HOCHLEISTUNGS-SOC-SoC mit webOS1

HOCHLEISTUNGDS-SoC mit webOS.

 

Der integrierte Vierkern-SoC kann mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig ausführen und bietet zugleich eine reibungslose Wiedergabe von Inhalten, ohne dass ein Mediaplayer erforderlich ist. Die webOS-Plattform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort durch eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und einfache Tools zur App-Entwicklung.

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT-SOFTWARE1

INTUITIVE MANAGEMENT-SOFTWARE

 

Die neue Management-Steuerungssoftware-Plattform „LED Assistant“ von LG ermöglicht eine einfache Bildschirmverwaltung.

ECHTZEIT-KUNDENDIENST, 365 TAGE IM JAHR1

ECHTZEIT-KUNDENDIENST SIGNAGE 365 CARE

 

Die Wartung wird mit dem optionalen Dienst Signage 365 Care*, einer von LG angebotenen Cloud-Service-Lösung, einfacher und schneller. Signage 365 Care verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten LED-Displays und bietet Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Signage365Care-Services ist je nach Region unterschiedlich. Wenden Sie sich bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Einzelheiten zu erfahren.

EINFACH IN DER HANDHABUNG UND ZU INSTALLIEREN1

EINFACH IN DER HANDHABUNG UND ZU INSTALLIEREN

 

Die herkömmliche Installation in großen und schweren Schränken führt oft zu einer Beschädigung der LED-Punkte während der Installation. Die LAPE-Reihe bricht mit den bisherigen Normen, indem sie eine auf einem viel kleineren und leichteren LDM (LED Display Module) basierende Installation ermöglicht, die für eine unvergleichlich einfache Handhabung sorgt.

EINFACHE BILDSCHIRMAUSRICHTUNG1

EINFACHE BILDSCHIRMAUSRICHTUN
G

 

Der Rahmen der LAPE-Modelle wurde sorgfältig für eine einfache Ausrichtung der Bildschirmebene entwickelt. Jedes LDM verfügt über 20 Z-Achsen-Ausrichtungspunkte für eine ultrapräzise Planheitsausrichtung.

INSTALLATION UND WARTUNG AUF DER VORDERSEITE1

INSTALLATION UND WARTUNG AUF DER VORDERSEITE

 

Die LAPE-Reihe verfügt über einen frontseitigen Installations- und Servicezugang, sodass sich der Platz für den rückseitigen Zugang erübrigt, sowie über ein schlankes Bildschirmdesign für eine maximale Platzoptimierung.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PHYSISCHE PARAMETER

Pixelkonfiguration

3-in-1-SMD

Pixelabstand (mm)

1,5 mm

Modulauflösung (B x H)

160 x 120

Abmessungen des Moduls (B x H, mm)

240 x 180

Abmessungen des Cabinets (B x H x T, mm)

480 x 540 x 53

Gewicht pro Modul (g)

360 g

Gewicht pro Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

9,3

Gewicht pro Quadratmeter (kg/㎡)

35,9

Oberflächenhomogenität des Cabinets (mm)

±0,2

Cabinetmaterial

Druckguss Aluminium

Servicezugang

Vorderseite und Rückseite

OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Min. Helligkeit (nach der Kalibrierung)

700

Farbtemperatur

3,200 bis 9,300

Betrachtungswinkel (Horizontal)

160

Betrachtungswinkel (Vertikal)

140

Helligkeitshomogenität

95%

Farbhomogenität

±0,015Cx,Cy

Kontrastverhältnis

6,000

Farbtiefe (Bit)

16 (HDR10)

ELEKTRISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

Stromverbrauch (W/Cabinet, Max.)

318

Stromverbrauch (W/Cabinet, durchschn.)

130

Stromverbrauch (W/㎡, Max.)

1225

Eingangsspannung (V)

100 bis 240

Bildwiederholungsrate (Frame-Rate) (Hz)

50 / 60

Bildaktualisierungsrate (Refresh-Rate) (Hz)

3,840

BETRIEBSSPEZIFIKATIONEN

Lebensdauer (Stunden bis zur halben Helligkeit)

100,000

Betriebstemperatur (℃)

0 bis +40

Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

10 bis 80 % relative Feuchtigkeit

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

Zertifizierung

FCC Klasse A / CE / KC

UMWELT

Umwelt

RoHS

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.