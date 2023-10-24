About Cookies on This Site

Farbige transparente LED-Folie

Hochtransparente LED Signage von LG

Hochtransparent

 

Durch die hohe Transparenz* (73 %) bleibt das Glas auch nach dem Anbringen der Folie sichtbar, ohne dass das ursprüngliche Design beeinträchtigt wird. Wenn die LEDs ausgeschaltet sind, ist die Folie optisch nicht wahrnehmbar und verschmilzt vollständig mit dem Glas.

LED Signage von LG mit vollständiger Farbwiedergabe

Vollständige Farbwiedergabe 

 

Die farbige transparente LED-Folie von LG wartet mit einer überraschend großen Farbpalette bei einem Raster von 24 mm auf. Anwendungen können erweitert werden, um ein ganzes Video oder Bilder anzuzeigen, wobei verschiedene Farbkombinationen möglich sind.

LED Signage von LG aus selbstklebender Folie
Einfache Raumoptimierung

Selbstklebende Folie

Die transparente LED-Folie von LG ist selbstklebend und kann daher problemlos an vorhandenen Fensterscheiben befestigt werden, ohne dass eine komplizierte Konstruktion erforderlich ist.

LED Signage von LG mit hervorragender Erweiterbarkeit und Flexibilität
Einfache Raumoptimierung

Hervorragende Erweiterbarkeit und Flexibilität

Die Größe und die Form der Folie können an den Installationsbereich angepasst werden. Sie kann erweitert werden, indem weitere Folien vertikal oder horizontal hinzugefügt oder parallel zum Rahmen angebracht werden, um die Größenanforderungen zu erfüllen.

*Die Folie muss parallel zum Rahmen um 1 Pixel zugeschnitten werden.

LED Signage von LG für gebogene Formate
Einfache Raumoptimierung

Auch gebogene Formate werden unterstützt

Die transparent LED-Folie ist für Krümmungen von bis zu 1.100 R (konvex und konkav) und für die Anwendung auf mit gebogenem Glas oder Fenstern geeignet. Auf diese Weise kann eine Vielzahl von Örtlichkeiten aufmerksamkeitsstark neu gestaltet werden.

LED Signage von LG mit Systemanschluss

Systemanschluss

*Der tatsächliche Systemaufbau kann vom obigen Beispiel abweichen.

Alle Spezifikationen

LED-FOLIE: LAT240DT1

Abstand

24 mm

LED-Typ

3-in1-Farbpaket R, G, B (SMD1818)

Auflösung

28 x 20

Pixel pro Panel

560

Pixeldichte [Punkt/㎡]

1.736

Helligkeit

> 1.000 cd/m²

Kontrastverhältnis

≥100.000:1

Gleichmäßigkeit der Leuchtdichte

≥ 70 %

Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

120 x 120

Lebensdauer (Helligkeit: 50 %)

50.000 Std.

Täglicher Gebrauch

24 Stunden/7 Tage

Haftfähigkeit (nach der Installation)

50.000 Std.

Durchlässigkeit

73 %

Betriebstemperatur

0 ℃ bis 45 ℃ (nur Installation auf Glas in Innenräumen)

Gebogene Installation

1.100 R (konkav und konvex)

Folie zurechtschneiden

Ja (nur parallel zur Rahmenseite)

Farbverarbeitung

Level 130/120/110 (R, G, B)

Farben

1.716.000 Farben

Farbchromatizität

Cx: 0,28 ± 0,03, Cy: 0,28 ± 0,03

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

668 x 480 x 2,0 mm (mit vorderer und hinterer Schutzfolie)

Gewicht

0,73 kg

Stromverbrauch

37 W (Transparentes Display 1ea + Rahmensatz 1ea)

RAHMENSATZ: ACC-LATB2

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

547,3 x 63 x 24 mm

Gewicht

0,45 kg

GÄNGIGER RAHMENSATZ: ACC-LATB3

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

479,5 x 28,1 x 24 mm

Gewicht

0,26 kg

LEISTUNG(RAHMENSATZ UND LED-FOLIE): ACC-LATP1

Abmessungen (B x H x T)

183 × 86 × 28 mm

Gewicht

0,769 kg

Eingang

100–240 V, 50–60 Hz

Ausgang

19,5 V/10,8 A (210 W)

Farbe

Weiß

DC-Ausgangskabel

14 AWG, 1,5 m

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.