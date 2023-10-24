We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hochtransparent
Durch die hohe Transparenz* (73 %) bleibt das Glas auch nach dem Anbringen der Folie sichtbar, ohne dass das ursprüngliche Design beeinträchtigt wird. Wenn die LEDs ausgeschaltet sind, ist die Folie optisch nicht wahrnehmbar und verschmilzt vollständig mit dem Glas.