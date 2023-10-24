About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Mono X® 2

LG MonoX® 2 ist ein hochwertiges monokristallines Solarmodul von LG Electronics. Seine Qualität ist das Ergebnis unserer außerordentlichen Bemühungen zur Entwicklung eines Solarmoduls, das den Kunden noch mehr Nutzen bringt.

Solar_PDP_LGMonoX2_Hero__1461313751833

290 / 285 / 280 Wp

LG MonoX® 2

MonoX® 2 ist das hochwertige monokristalline Modul von LG Electronics. Die hohe Qualität ist das Ergebnis unseres Bestrebens, ein Modul zu entwickeln, das den Kunden besten Nutzen bringt.

Hauptmerkmale Technik
Hauptmerkmale

Solar_PDP_NeON2_1_1

DVE

Solar_PDP_NeON2_1_3

CE

Solar_PDP_NeON2_1_4

ZUGELASSENES PRODUKT

Erweiterte Leistungsgarantie

MonoX® 2 bietet eine verbesserte Leistungsgarantie. Die anfängliche Degradation der Zellen hat sich von -3 ％ auf -2 ％ verbessert. Die jährliche Degradationsrate ist von -0,7 ％/Jahr auf -0,6 ％/Jahr gesunken.

Geringere lichtinduzierte Degradation (Light-induced Degradation/LID)

MonoX® 2 hat die anfängliche Degradation von Solarzellen durch Anwendung der neuen LiLY-Technologie von LG (LilY = LID-improvement for Lifetime Yield/geringere lichtinduzierte Degradation und bessere Ausbeute während der Gerätelebensdauer), die die Reaktion von Bor und Sauerstoff, beides LID-Schlüsselfaktoren, minimiert.

Bessere Produktgarantie

Neben der erweiterten Leistungsgarantie hat LG die Produktgarantie für MonoX® 2 um weitere 2 Jahre verlängert.

Ästhetische Dächer

Dank des verstärkten Rahmens kann LG MonoX® 2 eine vordere Last von bis zu 6.000 Pa und eine hintere Last von bis zu 5.400 Pa bewältigen.

Außergewöhnliche Haltbarkeit

Im Vergleich zu den Vorgängermodellen hat NeON® 2 einen deutlich verbesserten Wirkungsgrad und arbeitet auch auf kleinstem Raum effizient.

Leicht und bequem

MonoX® 2 wurde unter ästhetischen Gesichtspunkten entwickelt. Die dünnen Drähte sehen aus der Ferne schwarz aus. Das Produkt kann den Wert einer Immobilie dank seines modernen Designs erhöhen.

Zusammenfassung

ZellentypRahmenZellenAusgangsleistung
Monokristallin N-TypSchwarzer Rahmen (weißer Rahmen erhältlich)6 x 10 Zellen290 W, 285 W, 280 W

Technische Daten

Abmessungen (L x B x H)1.640 x 1.000 x 40 mm
Anzahl Sammelschienen12 (mehrdrahtige Sammelschiene)
Vordere Last6.000 Pa
Hintere Last5.400 Pa
Produktgarantie12 Jahre
Moduleffizienz (％)17,7 (290W standardmäßig)
kontakticon-m08-01_2_1483980304270
de_home_icon_manuals_1478425247287