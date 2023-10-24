About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi Split

Die LG Multi Split Klimaanlage benötigt nicht mehrere Outdoor Einheiten, um alle Räume in Ihrem Zuhause zu kühlen. Sie braucht lediglich eine Outdoor Unit für 9 Zimmer.

Multi Split

Die LG Multi Split Klimaanlage ist eine komfortable und elegante Kühllösung.

 

Eigenschaften Modellreihen
Eigenschaften
Kaufanfrage

Perfekte Lösung für mehrere Räume2

Perfekte Lösung für mehrere Räume

Das Multi-Split-System sorgt für Kühlung und Heizung in jedem Raum, indem nur ein Außengerät installiert wird.

 

Multi-Rohrleitungstyp

 

Ein einzelnes Außengerät kann zwei bis fünf Innengeräte unterstützen.

* Maximal 5 Zimmer (40 kBtu / h)

DB-Box-Typ

 

Ein einzelnes Außengerät kann bis zu neun Innengeräte unterstützen.

* Maximal 9 Zimmer (56 kBtu / h)

Verschiedene Indoor-Typen Zur Auswahl, Die Am Besten Zu Ihnen Passen

Eine Vielzahl von eleganten Innengeräten ergänzt das Interieur eines jeden Hauses.

 

Verschiedene Indoor-Typen zur Auswahl, die am besten zu Ihnen passen2

2020_Multi-Split_MO-06

*Die Produktpalette kann von Land zu Land unterschiedlich sein.

Raumflexibilität

Für das LG Multi Split-System sind nicht mehrere Außengeräte erforderlich, um alle Räume in Ihrem Haus zu kühlen. Es benötigt nur eine Außeneinheit, um das ganze Haus abzudecken.

 

Raumflexibilität2

*Basierend auf einem 40kBtu / h-Modell.

*Basierend auf dem Modell MU5M40.U44.

Installationsflexibilität

Das kompakte Design der 1-Wege-Kassette minimiert den Installationsraum.

 

Schlankes und kompaktes Design1

Schlankes Und Kompaktes Design

 

1-Wege-Kassette mit geringer Höhe hat die Einschränkung verringert, die eine flexible Installation in engen Deckenräumen ermöglicht.

Schnelleres Kühlen und Heizen

Mit dem Drucksensor von LG kann die Zieltemperatur mit hoher Genauigkeit und Stabilität schneller erreicht werden.

Intelligenter Sensor2

Intelligenter Sensor

 

Sparen Sie Zeit, um die gewünschte Temperatur mit der Druck- und Temperaturregelung zu erreichen. Erleben Sie den schnellen und zuverlässigen Betrieb mit dem LG Multi Split.

 

Wi-Fi-Fernbedienung Mit LG ThinQ ™

Überwachen und steuern Sie den Energieverbrauch für eine effektivere Energieeinsparung. Überprüfen Sie die Temperatur in Ihrem Haus, auch wenn Sie nicht da sind. Die mobile Fernbedienung funktioniert jederzeit und überall.

Wi-Fi-Fernbedienung mit LG ThinQ ™2

Luftfilterung

Das Innengerät vom Typ LG Cassette ist mit der Luftreinigungsfunktion ausgestattet. Es bietet eine Lösung für das Problem des ultrafeinen Staubes, der unseren Körper schädigt. Dies ist das CAC * -zertifizierte Hochleistungsprodukt, das Ihrem großen Raum saubere, kühle Luft liefert.

Luftfilterung2

*Zertifizierung Klimaanlage, die Korea Air Cleaning Association testet streng die Luftreinigungsfunktion von Klimaanlagenprodukten und zertifiziert zuverlässige Produkte.

Luftreinigung für gesünderen Innenraum2

Luftreinigung für gesünderen Innenraum

 

Eine leistungsstarke 5-stufige Luftreinigung entfernt Gerüche, Keime und unsichtbaren PM 1.0-Feinstaub. Dieser Filter kann mit Wasser gereinigt werden, was eine semi-permanente Verwendung ermöglicht.

 

*Das Luftreinigungskit kann optional erworben werden.

Zuverlässiger R1 Compressor ™

 

Der R1-Kompressor ist ein neues Konzept des Scroll-Kompressors, das hocheffiziente, niedrige Schallpegel des Scrolls und den einfachen Aufbau des Rotationskompressors kombiniert.

 

Korrosionsbeständigkeit Schwarz Fin

 

Die schwarze Beschichtung mit verstärktem Epoxidharz wird zum starken Schutz vor verschiedenen korrosiven äußeren Bedingungen wie Salzverschmutzung und Luftverschmutzung einschließlich Dämpfen angewendet.

 

Multi Split Modellreihen

Multi Split Modellreihen2

Anfrage zu kaufen2

Anfrage zu kaufen

 

EBitte fragen Sie nach, um weitere Informationen zum Produkt zu erhalten. Wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

 

 

Anfrage zu kaufen Lern Mehr