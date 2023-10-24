About Cookies on This Site

Multi V S

 

LG MULTI V S ist eine kompakte und dennoch leistungsstarke VRF-Lösung für Wohnungen und kleine Büros, die eine hohe Leistung bei niedrigen Betriebskosten bietet. Entdecken Sie den kleineren, leistungsstärkeren und umweltbewussten MULTI V S.

Produkte, die in einem Haus installiert sind

Multi V S

 

Kompakteres, leistungsstärkeres, umweltfreundlicheres VRF für Wohnungen und kleine Büros.

4-Wege-Kassette

1-Wege-Kassette

Wandmontiert

Für jede Anwendung geeignete Innengeräte

Kombinieren Sie wandmontierte Basiseinheiten mit verschiedenen deckenmontierten Designs, um sie an das Layout Ihres Hauses anzupassen. Außerdem verbessert ein Luftreinigungsset die Raumluftqualität.

Für jede Anwendung geeignete Innengeräte

Kombinieren Sie wandmontierte Basiseinheiten mit verschiedenen deckenmontierten Designs, um sie an das Layout Ihres Hauses anzupassen. Außerdem verbessert ein Luftreinigungsset die Raumluftqualität.

Für jede Anwendung geeignete Innengeräte

Kombinieren Sie wandmontierte Basiseinheiten mit verschiedenen deckenmontierten Designs, um sie an das Layout Ihres Hauses anzupassen. Außerdem verbessert ein Luftreinigungsset die Raumluftqualität.

Kompakte Größe und geringes Gewicht

Die reduzierte Gerätegröße führt zu Einsparungen bei Anschaffungskosten sowie Installations- und Wartungskosten.

Bild des Multi V S kompakt auf der Terrasse installiert.

Es zeigt, dass das Produkt umweltfreundlich ist.

Effizientes Green-R32-Kältemittel

 

R32-Kältemittel bietet eine hohe grüne Effizienz auch mit einer geringeren Kältemittelmenge im Vergleich zum weit verbreiteten R410A. Dies bedeutet ein verringertes Treibhauspotenzial und einen minimalen Abbau der Ozonschicht.

* Nur die Modelle mit Kältemittel R32