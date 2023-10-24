About Cookies on This Site

Ergonomie

Arbeiten Sie besonders rücken- und augenschonend mit LG Thin/Zero Clients. Unsere Monitore sind mit zahlreichen Ergonomie-Funktion ausgestattet. Überzeugen Sie sich selbst und entlasten Sie Ihren Arbeitsalltag.

ergonomie_D_20171226_1514261115478_1563452822617

Lösungen für gute Ergonomie am Arbeitsplatz

Rücken- und augenschonend arbeiten mit LG Thin/Zero Clients

Ergonomie als Gesamtkonzept! Rücken- und augenschonend arbeiten mit LG Thin/Zero Clients

Der Teil unserer Arbeit, den wir vor dem Computermonitor verbringen, hat in den vergangenen Jahren massiv zugenommen. Dies bleibt nicht ohne Auswirkungen auf unser körperliches Wohlbefinden, wenn der Bildschirm nicht spezielle Anforderungen erfüllt. LG widmet sich seit Jahren der Aufgabe, nicht nur nachhaltig unsere Umwelt und Ressourcen, sondern auch ein weiteres überaus wichtiges Gut zu schützen: unsere Gesundheit.

24CK550N_Versatile_231018_D_1574244033759

Um ein möglichst rückenschonendes Arbeiten zu ermöglichen und so potentiell schwerwiegenden Langzeitschäden durch intensive Bildschirmarbeit entgegenzuwirken, sind LG Thin/Zero Clients mit zahlreichen wichtigen Ergonomie-Funktionen ausgestattet.

Ein sicherer Stand

Ein stabiler Standfuß dient als Basis für die vielfältigen Möglichkeiten, den Thin/Zero Client optimal auszurichten. Eine Höhenverstellung ist dabei im Bereich von 50 – 130 Millimetern möglich, um jederzeit den perfekten Blickwinkel zu garantieren. Zusätzlich können die Bildschirme im Bereich -5° bis 35° geneigt oder per Pivot Funktion problemlos hochkant gestellt werden. Speziell bei der Bearbeitung von Office-Dokumenten oder umfangreichen Tabellen entlastet dies den Nutzer enorm.

Ein gutes Gefühl

Mit unseren kombinierten Anstrengungen in diesen drei Bereichen und vielen weiteren kleinen und großen Projekten verfolgen wir das Ziel, bis 2020 eine Einsparung von 150 Kilotonnen an Treibhausgasen zu erreichen – pro Jahr! Profitieren Sie von unseren günstigen Preisen, dem niedrigen Energieverbrauch und dem guten Gefühl, ein umweltschonendes Produkt zu erwerben. Entscheiden Sie sich für Qualität von LG!

Starke Tools für starke Sicht

Viele Displays arbeiten mit einer LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung, die zur Leuchtkraftreduzierung eine Art Wechselspannung (genauer Pulsweitenmodulation; kurz PWM) einsetzen. Dadurch entsteht aber ein Flimmern, welches zwar nicht bewusst wahrgenommen wird, aber zum schnellen Ermüden der Augen führt. Die spezielle LG Flicker Safe Technologie sorgt deshalb dafür, dass Ihre Arbeitsmonitore unabhängig von Helligkeit und Frequenz immer ein stabiles, flimmerfreies Bild zeigen und so die Augen auch bei stundenlanger Bildschirmarbeit schonen. Zusätzlich verfügen LG Thin/Zero Clients über den sogenannten Reader Mode für das Lesen umfangreicher Dokumente am Bildschirm. Hierbei wird der Blau-Anteil im Bild verringert, um eine digitale Leseerfahrung zu gewähren, die der von gedrucktem Papier sehr nahe kommt.

Es lohnt sich

Investieren Sie in Thin/Zero Clients von LG, um die Gesundheit Ihrer Mitarbeiter nachhaltig zu schützen. Ihre Angestellten werden es Ihnen doppelt danken: Mit einem besseren Arbeitsklima und geringeren krankheitsbedingten Ausfallzeiten.