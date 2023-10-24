About Cookies on This Site

Umwelt

Thin/Zero Clients von LG sind für ihre Energieeffizienz bekannt. Sie werden nicht nur unter kontrollierten umweltschonenden Bedingungen entwickelt und gefertigt, sondern sie sind auch im Betrieb extrem energieeffizient und in der Anschaffung sehr preiswert.

AdobeStock_207714693-2_1574246582654

Gut und Nachhaltig für die Umwelt

Thin/Zero Clients sind die logische Antwort für die Ressourcen unseres Planeten.

Unsere Vision

Seit wir im Jahr 1994 erstmals unsere „Umwelt-Vision“ vorstellten, haben wir viel gelernt – und viel bewegt: Wir sammeln jedes Jahr Tausende Tonnen Elektroschrott und kümmern uns um dessen optimale Wiederverwertung. Im Bereich umweltfreundliche Verpackungen sparen wir Jahr für Jahr mehr Material und setzen gleichzeitig auf möglichst umweltschonende Transportwege. Die CO2-Bilanz unserer Fertigungsprozesse ist bereits seit Jahren stark sinkend – genauso wie die Betriebsbilanz.

AdobeStock_205392734_1574245985557

Nachhaltigkeit bei LG

Wenn unser Planet der wachsenden Zahl seiner Bewohner auch in Zukunft eine lebenswerte Heimat sein soll, müssen wir unser Denken und Handeln radikal ändern. Nur mit einem klaren Bekenntnis – und dem entsprechenden Handeln – zu nachhaltigem Leben und Arbeiten können wir die Herausforderungen der Zukunft auf Dauer meistern. Hier sind Einzelpersonen in der Pflicht, vielmehr aber auch Wirtschaftsunternehmen – wie LG. Wir sind uns dieser Verantwortung bewusst und stellen uns seit Jahren den damit verbundenen Aufgaben.  Wir befassen uns mit dem komplexen Themenfeld der Nachhaltigkeit auf drei verschiedenen Ebenen: