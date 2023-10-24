About Cookies on This Site

Qualitätskontrolle

Erfahren Sie mehr über die LG Solar Qualitätskontrolle. So erleben Sie mit LG Elektronik für Ihr Business die intuitiv, anpassungsfähig und energieeffizient ist. Damit Sie sich auf das Wesentliche konzentrieren können.

Qualitätskontrolle

Die von LG hergestellten Solarmodule erfüllen die strengsten Qualitätskriterien – dies garantiert Ihnen einer der weltweit führenden Elektronikkonzerne.

Eigenproduktion Qualitätstestprogramm Garantie
Eigenproduktion
quality-control-solar-01_1478417996683

Eigenproduktion

Unsere hochmodernen Produktionsstätten sind darauf ausgelegt, gebrauchsfertige und leistungsfähige Zellen und Module bester Qualität herzustellen.

Zellprozess

Inspektion

Jeder Wafer wird gründlich geprüft und vermessen, um Fehler zu vermeiden. Nur die Wafer mit der besten Qualität werden in der Produktion verwendet.

Wet Etching

Die ausgewählten Wafer werden einem Ätzprozess unterzogen, bei dem die Oberflächen zur Reduzierung der Lichtreflexion in Säure- (Multi) bzw. basische Lösungen (Mono) getaucht werden.

Diffusion

Durch die Ladung der P-Typ-Wafer mit P-Element-POCI3-Gas werden N-Typ-Emitter erzeugt.

Anti-Reflex-Beschichtung

Diese Wafer werden dann mittels PECVD-Methode mit einem reflexionshemmenden SiNx:H-Film beschichtet, wobei SiH4 und NH3 verwendet werden, um die Reflexion zu minimieren und die Transmission zu verbessern.

Anti-Reflex-Beschichtung

Metallische Elektroden werden aufgebracht, um die aktivierten elektrischen Ladungsträger (Elektronen und Löcher) auf jeder einzelnen Zelle zu sammeln.

Sortieren

Die Zellen werden abschließend vermessen, nach ihrem Wirkungsgrad sortiert und hinsichtlich Farbe und elektrischer Eigenschaften klassifiziert.

Modulprozess

Tabbing

Jeder Wafer wird vor der Produktion noch einmal geprüft, um Fehler oder Defekte jeglicher Art auszuschließen.

Querverschaltung

Die Zellen werden mit Leiterbahnen zu sogenannten Strings verschaltet, um die erforderliche Abgabeleistung zu erreichen.

Aufbau

Die Zellen werden zwischen Schichten aus Glas, EVA-Folie und Rückseitenfolie eingebettet, um sie vor Beschädigung von außen zu schützen.

Laminierung

Diese Modulschichten werden dann laminiert, um die Zellen vor Feuchtigkeit zu schützen.

Rahmung

Die Module werden mit einer rückseitigen Anschlussdose versehen und zur Stärkung der mechanischen Stabilität gerahmt.

Simulation

Die Leistungsfähigkeit eines jeden Moduls wird unter Simulation typischer Bedingungen umfassend getestet und entsprechend klassifiziert.

Qualitätstestprogramm

Bevor die Solarmodule von LG in den Verkauf gehen,

Wie LG das möglich macht.

solar-qualitaetskontrolle-quality04_1502281932294

1. Exzellenz in der Produktion

LG Solarmodule werden vollautomatisiert produziert, um höchste Präzision und Qualität zu gewährleisten

solar-qualitaetskontrolle-quality05_1502283013714

2. Weltweit erste zertifizierte Inhouse-Prüfeinrichtungen

LG ist das erste Unternehmen weltweit, das eigene Solarprüfanlagen betreibt, die von 4 großen Inspektions- und Zertifizierungsstellen zertifiziert werden.

solar-qualitaetskontrolle-quality06_1502283768811

3. Zuverlässigkeitsprüfsystem weit über dem Branchenstandard.

Für unsere langfristige und stabile Qualität betreibt LG das Zuverlässigkeitsprüfsystem weit über dem weltweiten Branchenstandard. Vor kurzem hat LG neue Testprogramme wie den Thermo Shock Test oder den HAST (Highly Accelerated Stress Test) für noch härtere Qualitätsprüfungen aufgenommen.

* HAST: Highly Accelerated Stress Test (Hochbeschleunigter Belastungstest)

solar-qualitaetskontrolle-quality07_v3_1538730502735

Garantie

LG garantiert branchenweit überdurchschnittliche Leistungs- und Produktgarantien für seine Produkte. Die Leistungsgarantien spiegelt die strengen Qualitätskontrollen wider, die Solarmodule durchlaufen müssen.