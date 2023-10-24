About Cookies on This Site

Verdecktes Kanalgerät – Decke

Bei dem verdeckten Kanalgerät von LG handelt es sich um eine verdeckte Kühl- und Heizlösung, die eine optimale Temperatursteuerung ohne Beeinträchtigung der Ästhetik von Innenräumen bietet.

Unsichtbare Kühllösung, geeignet für Anwendungen, bei denen Ästhetik im Vordergrund steht.

Betrieb für mehrere Räume

Mithilfe eines Wickelfalzrohres (integriert oder flexibel) und einer Strömungskammer ist es möglich, die Kühlung und Heizung in mehreren Räumen gleichzeitig zu betreiben.

E.S.P. Steuerung

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure/Externer Statischer Druck) Steuerfunktion ermöglicht eine mühelose Steuerung des Luftvolumens über einen Remote-Controller. Der BLDC-Motor kann die Lüftergeschwindigkeit und das Luftvolumen ungeachtet des externen statischen Drucks steuern. Es ist kein weiteres Zubehör für die Steuerung des Luftstroms erforderlich.

Doppelthermistorsteuerung

Die Innentemperatur kann mithilfe der Thermistoren im Remote-Controller und über das Innengerät überprüft werden, um Temperaturunterschiede an einem Ort zu messen. Zwei Thermistoren können die Innenraumtemperatur für eine komfortablere Umgebung optimieren.

Geringere Höhe

Neue Kanäle mit mittlerer Statik bieten eine ideale Lösung für die Installation in Bereichen mit eingeschränktem Platzangebot.

Flexible Installation (Nur Kanal mit niedriger Statik)

Die neuen Kanäle mit niedriger Statik ermöglichen die Luftansaugung an der Rückseite oder am Boden unter Installationsbedingungen.

Flexible Installation (Nur Kanal mit niedriger Statik)

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

