xEV Solution Thermalsystem

Der E-Kompressor ist eine Maschine, die Kältemittel unter Druck setzt. Der E-Kompressor ist die Kernkomponente für das Klimatisierungssystem in einem Elektrofahrzeug.
• Maximale Kühlleistung : 7,5 kW (8600rpm)
• Kältemittel : R134a, R1234yf
• Eingangsspannung : 200 ~ 440V
• Inverter eingebetteter Spiralkompressor
• Gilt für Kühlung oder Wärmepumpe

Thermal System

Key Features

e-Compressor | PTC Heater | Sheath Heater

e-Compressor

Der e-Verdichter ist eine Maschine, um Kältemittel unter Druck zu setzen. In einem elektrischen Fahrzeug ist der e-Verdichter die Kernkomponente für die Klimaanlage.
- Maximale Kühlleistung: 7,5 kW (8600 rpm)
- Kältemittel: R134a, R1234yf
- Eingangsspannung: 200 ~ 440 V
- Im Inverter eingebetteter Scroll-Verdichter

PTC Heater

Eine PTC-Heizung wärmt die Luft im Fahrgastraum, indem es das Kühlmittel eines elektrischen Fahrzeugs erhitzt, das nicht mit einem internen Verbrennungsmotor ausgestattet ist.
- Maximale Heizleistung: 5,8 kW, 7,5 kW
- Dauerspannung: 2100 V DC
- Eingangsspannung: 285 ~ 424 V DC
- Garantierte Hochspannungssicherheit

Sheath Heater

Die Mantel-Heizung erhöht die Akku-Effizienz, indem das Kühlmittel erwärmt wird, wenn dessen Temperatur zu niedrig ist.
- Maximale Heizleistung: 1,8 kW, 5,1 kW
- Dauerspannung: 3800 V DC
- Eingangsspannung: 180 ~ 480 V DC
- Sicherheit der Heizung durch thermische Sicherung und Temperatursensor
- Einhaltung von IP6K9K gewährleistet