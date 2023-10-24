High-End-Smartphone mit 2,3 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und innovativem Rear Key

About Cookies on This Site

Das LG G2 verfügt über ein beeindruckendes 5,2 Zoll Full HD IPS-Display
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Betriebssystem

Android Jelly Bean 4.2

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD

Typ

Full HD IPS Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

13,2 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,2 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Mio.

Auflösung

FHD 1.920 x 1.080 Pixel

KAMERA

Megapixel

13 MP

Zoom

8 x digital

Auflösung

4.160 x 3.120 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

Front-Kamera

2,1 MP

Features

Panorama-Aufnahmen, Dual Camera (Aufnahmen mit Rück-und Frontkamera gleichzeitig), TimeCatch-Shot, Intelligenter Automatik Modus, Serienaufnahme, Live-Effekt, Zoom verfolgen, Beauty shot, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Nacht Aufnahme, Farbeffekt, Timer, Geotagging

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 800

Taktrate

2,3 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900MHz)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth-Version

4.0

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), File Transfer Profile (FTP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA)

GPS-Empfänger

Ja

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Micro SIM Karten Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

SmartShare, HDMI (über MHL), Wi-Fi Direct/Miracast

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,409 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

Safety Care, Vu:Talk Funktion, Polaris Office 5, QTranslator, DioDict 3 Wörterbuch, LG Smartworld, QuickRemote, QuickMemo, Video Editor, RemotCall Service, Life Square, Gästemodus, Voice mate

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Google Play Store, Google Mail, Google Talk, Google Messenger, Google Maps, Google+, Google Now und Navigation

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS

Synchronisation

Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Exchange Active Sync, Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Backup, Browser, App Manager, Download Manager, Musik- Player, Task Manager, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Benachrichtigungen

Notification LED (Vorderseite und Rear Key)

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild- Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, S-Class UI, Bis zu 5 Hintergrundseiten, LG Homescreen

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Dänisch, Schwedisch, Türkisch, Norwegisch, Indonesisch, Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Finnisch, Griechisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Koreanisch, Kurdisch, Arabisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, AVI, DIVX

Audioformate

MP3, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, 3GP, 3GP2, WMA, MIDI, XMF, I-Melody, flac

AKKU

Art

SiO+ Li-Ion Akku

Kapazität

3.000 mAh

Stand-by-Zeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: 821 Std.; 3G: 826 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: 2.058 Min.; 3G: 1.278 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

16 GB bzw. 32 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

Nein

RAM

2 GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

138,5 x 70,9 x 9,14 mm

Farbe

Schwarz, Weiß

Gewicht

143 g

Bewertungen

