High-End-Smartphone mit 2,3 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und innovativem Rear Key
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Betriebssystem
-
Android Jelly Bean 4.2
-
Technologie
-
LCD
-
Typ
-
Full HD IPS Farbdisplay
-
Diagonale in cm
-
13,2 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5,2 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Mio.
-
Auflösung
-
FHD 1.920 x 1.080 Pixel
-
Megapixel
-
13 MP
-
Zoom
-
8 x digital
-
Auflösung
-
4.160 x 3.120 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)
-
Front-Kamera
-
2,1 MP
-
Features
-
Panorama-Aufnahmen, Dual Camera (Aufnahmen mit Rück-und Frontkamera gleichzeitig), TimeCatch-Shot, Intelligenter Automatik Modus, Serienaufnahme, Live-Effekt, Zoom verfolgen, Beauty shot, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Nacht Aufnahme, Farbeffekt, Timer, Geotagging
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 800
-
Taktrate
-
2,3 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
4
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900MHz)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Headset Profile (HSP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), File Transfer Profile (FTP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Micro SIM Karten Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
SmartShare, HDMI (über MHL), Wi-Fi Direct/Miracast
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
-
0,409 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
Safety Care, Vu:Talk Funktion, Polaris Office 5, QTranslator, DioDict 3 Wörterbuch, LG Smartworld, QuickRemote, QuickMemo, Video Editor, RemotCall Service, Life Square, Gästemodus, Voice mate
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Google Play Store, Google Mail, Google Talk, Google Messenger, Google Maps, Google+, Google Now und Navigation
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS
-
Synchronisation
-
Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, Exchange Active Sync, Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Backup, Browser, App Manager, Download Manager, Musik- Player, Task Manager, Sprachmemo
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Benachrichtigungen
-
Notification LED (Vorderseite und Rear Key)
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild- Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, S-Class UI, Bis zu 5 Hintergrundseiten, LG Homescreen
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Dänisch, Schwedisch, Türkisch, Norwegisch, Indonesisch, Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Finnisch, Griechisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Koreanisch, Kurdisch, Arabisch
-
Videoformate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, AVI, DIVX
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, 3GP, 3GP2, WMA, MIDI, XMF, I-Melody, flac
-
Art
-
SiO+ Li-Ion Akku
-
Kapazität
-
3.000 mAh
-
Stand-by-Zeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: 821 Std.; 3G: 826 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: 2.058 Min.; 3G: 1.278 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
16 GB bzw. 32 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
Nein
-
RAM
-
2 GB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
138,5 x 70,9 x 9,14 mm
-
Farbe
-
Schwarz, Weiß
-
Gewicht
-
143 g
