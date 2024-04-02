We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wenn du dich für Optimismus
entscheidest,
dann passieren
großartige Dinge.
Es sind nur zwei kleine Wörter.
Doch dahinter steckt eine starke Idee.
Denn diejenigen, die mutig genug sind,
um daran zu glauben,
können die Welt verändern.
Gerade, wenn man viele Rückschläge erlebt,
sich so viele Dinge ändern und es viele Gründe zum
Zweifeln gibt.
optimistisch zu sein.
Menschen, die sich dafür entscheiden,
in jeder Situation positiv zu denken,
können erfahren, dass das Leben gut ist.
Optimismus angetrieben.
Optimismus ist ein
Teil unserer DNA.
Mutig suchen wir immer wieder nach neuen Innovationen
für ein besseres Leben für alle.
die Optimisten sein wollen,
sich ein besseres Leben und eine bessere Zukunft
vorzustellen oder zu schaffen.
"'Life's Good."
Bringt die Welt zum Lächeln
A media facade featuring the LG logo was displayed at landmarks around the world.
'A digital-style hand makes a finger-heart using the thumb and pointer finger, and above the gesture, a red heart shows LG's Life's Good logo.
Erfülle die Welt mit Liebe.
Schaffe ein Lächeln für
morgen.
Klicke hier, um an der Herausforderung
teilzunehmen.
Mache das Leben gemeinsam mit uns besser
Wie dumitmachen kannst
Verwende unseren Filter „Life's Good with LG“, um mit deinen Fingern ein tolles Herz zu erstellen
Dekoriere deine Stories mit unseren „LifesGoodwithLG“-Stickern
믿어보세요. 내일을 낙관하는 힘
용기있는 당신의 Life’s Good.
전해요. 세상에 하트를.
