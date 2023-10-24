About Cookies on This Site

LG Magic Remote

Die clevere Universalfernbedienung mit smarten Features

magic_remote_01_D

LG Magic Remote

Ihr Smart TV wird mit Unterstützung der Magic Remote-Fernbedienung nochmal ein ganzes Stück smarter. Entdecken Sie jetzt die smarten Vorzüge der innovativen LG Magic Remote.

Sprachbefehl Universal-Fernbedienung Streaming Flexible Navigation LG AI kompatible Produkte
Sprachbefehl
magic_remote_02_D

Steuerung per Sprachbefehl

Bedienen Sie Ihren Fernseher ganz einfach mit integrierter Sprachsteuerung in der LG Magic Remote. Wie wird das Wetter? Was kommt heute Abend im TV? Fragen Sie ganz einfach Ihre smarte Fernbedienung. Ihr Smart TV findet online sofort die passende Antwort für Sie.

magic_remote_02_D

Eine für alles: Die LG Magic Remote

Die LG Magic Remote ist ein handlicher Assistent, der nicht nur Ihren Fernseher, sondern als Universal-Fernbedienung auch andere Geräte steuern kann. Navigieren Sie sich im Handumdrehen durch die LG webOS Oberfläche, regulieren Sie die Lautstärke Ihrer Soundbar oder browsen Sie durch das World Wide Web – einfach, smart und flexibel.

 

magic_remote_02_D

Streaming ohne Grenzen

le Film- und Serienliebhaber aufgepasst: Mit der LG Magic Remote gibt es Streaming jetzt auf Knopfdruck. Der Quick Button bringt Sie jederzeit in Ihre Netflix- oder Amazon Video-Navigation, sodass Sie direkt drauflos streamen können. Sind Sie bereit für grenzenlosen Streaming-Spaß?

 

magic_remote_05_D

Flexible Navigation dank smarter Magic Remote

Scrollen, zeigen, gestikulieren – die smarte Magic Remote-Fernbedienung versteht, was Sie wollen. Neben der Sprachsteuerung gelangen Sie mit Gestiken, dem praktischen Mausrad, den klassischen Navigationspfeilen oder der innovativen Zeigefunktion immer genau dorthin, wo Sie hinwollen. Genießen Sie ein Höchstmaß an Flexibilität.

LG Smart TVs - jetzt noch intelligenter

Die perfekte Bildqualität der LG Smart TVs in Kombination mit den neuen AI-Funktionen definieren Fernsehen völlig neu.

LG Smart TVs - jetzt noch intelligenter Mehr erfahren

