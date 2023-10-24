About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Sicherheitstipps für die Wartung und Reinigung des Kühlschranks1

Sicherheitstipps für die Wartung und Reinigung des Kühlschranks

10/31/2019

lg-instaview-fridge_9999

Eine systematische Reinigung und die Einhaltung sehr einfach einzuhaltende Wartungsregeln verlängern die Lebensdauer Ihres Kühlschranks und verhindern, dass er ausfällt. Darüber hinaus reduzieren Sie den Energieverbrauch und stellen sicher, dass die darin aufbewahrten Lebensmittel frei von Bakterien sind.

 

LG Kühlschränke sind so gebaut, dass die gesamte Reinigung und Wartung sehr einfach und effektiv ist. Es gibt viele Lösungen, die speziell entwickelt wurden, um den Aufwand zu minimieren, den Sie betreiben müssen, um Ihren Kühlschrank sauber zu halten. Es ist jedoch gut, einige Tipps zu kennen, wie man dies noch einfacher und sicherer bewerkstelligen kann.

Wichtige sicherheitsrelevante Aspekte:

Entfernen Sie die Lebensmittel vor der Reinigung

Bevor Sie ein Regal oder eine Schublade aus dem Kühlschrank entfernen, nehmen Sie alle gelagerten Lebensmittel heraus. Es verhindert Verletzungen oder Schäden am Gerät, die durch das Gewicht der gelagerten Lebensmittel entstehen können.

Denken Sie daran, das Netzkabel abzuziehen

Wenn Sie planen, die Außenluftöffnungen mit dem Staubsauger zu reinigen, ziehen Sie zuerst den Netzstecker aus der Steckdose, um statische Entladungen zu vermeiden, die die Elektronik beschädigen oder einen elektrischen Schlag verursachen können.

Entfernen Sie die Regale und Schubladen zur Reinigung

Reinigen Sie die Regale und Schubladen, indem Sie sie vom Gerät lösen und mit einem weichen Schwamm und Wasser mit einem milden Reinigungsmittel reinigen. Denken Sie daran, sie ausreichend zu trocknen, bevor Sie diese wieder einsetzen.

Halten Sie die Türdichtungen sauber

Wischen Sie die Türdichtungen regelmäßig mit einem feuchten, weichen Handtuch ab.

Fridge

· Vermeiden Sie Beschädigungen am Türkorb

Entfernen Sie schnell alle Verunreinigungen und Flecken, die auf dem Türkorb auftreten, da sie die Lagerfähigkeit des Korbes beeinträchtigen können.

· Überprüfen Sie, ob das Netzkabel in einwandfreiem Zustand ist

Überprüfen Sie nach der Reinigung des Kühlschranks immer, ob das Netzkabel nicht beschädigt, heiß oder falsch angeschlossen ist.

· Entfernen Sie Blockierungen der Lüftungsöffnungen

Reinigen Sie systematisch die Lüftungsöffnungen an der Außenseite des Gerätes. Blockierte Lüftungsöffnungen können zu Bränden oder Geräteschäden führen.

· Verhindern Sie, dass Metalloberflächen rosten

Bringen Sie Rostschutz auf lackierten Metalloberflächen an, indem Sie diese mindestens zweimal im Jahr wachsen. Tragen Sie das Wachs mit einem weichen, sauberen Tuch auf. Wachsen Sie nicht die Kunststoffteile.

· Gehen Sie schonend mit der Außenseite des Kühlschranks um

Verwenden Sie zur Reinigung der Geräteaußenseite einen sauberen Schwamm oder ein weiches Tuch und warmes Wasser mit mildem Reinigungsmittel. Verwenden Sie keine scheuernden oder scharfen Reinigungsmittel. Trocknen Sie es gründlich mit einem weichen Tuch.

· Stellen Sie keine Teile des Kühlschranks in die Spülmaschine

Reinigen Sie die Regale oder Behälter niemals in der Spülmaschine, da sie durch die Hitze verformt werden können.

· Entfernen Sie keine LED-Lampenabdeckung

Wenn der Kühlschrank mit einer LED-Lampe ausgestattet ist, darf die Abdeckung nicht entfernt werden. Im Falle einer Reparatur oder Wartung wenden Sie sich bitte an ein LG Electronics Servicecenter.