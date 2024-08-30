Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

27GS95QX-B

UltraGear™ 27 Zoll OLED Gaming Monitor mit 0.03ms, 240Hz, HDR400 True Black, G-SYNC® Compatible

LG 27 Zoll UltraGear™ HDR400 True Black 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor mit blendfreiem Display
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Für Gaming konzipiert

Der hellere OLED Gaming-Monitor mit einer Reaktionszeit von 240Hz und 0,03ms (GtG).

Bildschirm

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

HDR400 True Black / DCI-P3 98,5%**

Blendfrei / Geringe Reflexion

Geschwindigkeit

240Hz Bildwiederholrate

0.03ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit

QHD bei 240Hz über HDMI 2.1

Technologie

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

**DCI-P3 Typisch 98,5%, Minimum 90%.

*Die Helligkeit des Monitors wird mit dem Vorgängermodell LG UltraGear 27GS95QX-B verglichen.

27-inch QHD OLED monitor.

Hellerer 27-Zoll QHD OLED

Brillanz für Ihr gesamtes Spiel

Tauchen Sie mit einem OLED in die Welt des Gaming ein. Dieser sorgt für helle Szenen und lebendige Farben, egal was Sie spielen. Verbessern Sie Ihr Gaming-Erlebnis mit diesem brillanten OLED-Display.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Helligkeit des Monitors wird mit dem Vorgängermodell LG UltraGear 27GS95QX-B verglichen.

Von 275 Nits bis 1.000 Nits

Immer helles OLED

Dieser Monitor hat im Standardbetrieb eine Leuchtkraft von 275 Nits und kann bei maximaler Helligkeit bis zu 1.000 Nits erreichen. Mit dem neuen OLED-Bildschirm bleiben die Bilder hell und lebendig, so dass Sie garantiert nicht im Dunkeln spielen werden.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*275 Nits ist die typische Helligkeit bei 100% durchschnittlicher Bildstufe.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98,5%

Eine Explosion der Farben

HDR TRUE BLACK 400 erweckt jede Szene, ob hell oder dunkel, mit realistischen Details und einem Kontrastverhältnis von 1.500.000 zum Leben.

Tauchen Sie ein in die von DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ) geschaffene lebendigere Gaming-Umgebung.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*TrueBlack 400 entspricht einem durchschnittlichen Bildpegel von 10% und das Kontrastverhältnis 1.500.000:1 entspricht einem durchschnittlichen Bildpegel von 25%.

[Tipp] Der Weg zu einem helleren OLED-Gaming?

Um in der Gaming-Umgebung ein helleres OLED-Erlebnis zu genießen, schalten Sie den Smart Energy Saving modus aus.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Der Smart Energy Saving Modus ist standardmäßig aktiviert, um den Stromverbrauch zu optimieren. Sie können jedoch ein helleres Spielerlebnis genießen, indem Sie ihn ausschalten.

*Wählen Sie „Aus“ für den Smart Energy Saving Modus (Allgemein → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Aus).

*Der Stromverbrauch kann steigen, wenn der Smart Energy Saving Modus ausgeschaltet ist.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection.

Blendfrei und geringe Reflexion

Zeigt nichts als Ihr Game

Der Einsatz einer entspiegelten und reflexionsarmen Technologie kann überall für ein besseres Seherlebnis sorgen, da die Ablenkung durch den Bildschirm auch bei Umgebungslicht reduziert wird.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Live Colour Low Blue Light Logo.

Genießen Sie ein brillantes Gaming-Erlebnis und schonen Sie Ihre Augen mit der Technologie für Live-Farbe mit niedrigem Blaulicht von LG.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Der oben genannte Merkmal kann je nach Computerumgebung oder -bedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

*LG OLED-Panels sind von UL zertifiziert.

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

OLED 240Hz 0,03ms (GtG)

OLED mit Lichtgeschwindigkeit

Der neue UltraGear™-Monitor von LG bietet auf dem OLED-Display eine ultraschnelle Bildwiederholrate von 240Hz und eine Reaktionszeit von 0,03ms (GtG).

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Unglaubliche Geschwindigkeit,
OLED 240Hz Bildwiederholrate

Eine hohe Geschwindigkeit von 240Hz ermöglicht es Gamern, das nächste Bild schnell zu sehen und sorgt für eine flüssige Darstellung des Bildes. Die Gamer können schnell auf Gegner reagieren und problemlos das Ziel anvisieren.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Extrem kurze Reaktionszeit von 0,03ms

Die Reaktionszeit von 0,03ms (GtG) reduziert Geisterbilder und sorgt für eine klare Darstellung von Objekten, sodass Sie einen flüssigen Spielablauf mit ungeahnten visuellen Effekten genießen können.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

240Hz QHD OLED über HDMI 2.1

Verstärkte Gaming-Leistung mit dem OLED-Display

Der 27GS95QX unterstützt eine Bildwiederholrate von bis zu 240Hz über HDMI 2.1. Dies bedeutet, dass Gamer die QHD-Auflösung und 240Hz entweder über DisplayPort oder HDMI in vollem Umfang genießen können.

*Er unterstützt eine schnelle Bildwiederholrate von bis zu 240Hz. Eine Grafikkarte, die HDMI 2.1 unterstützt, und das HDMI 2.1-Kabel (im Lieferumfang enthalten) sind erforderlich, um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren.

*Die Grafikkarte ist separat erhältlich.

Technologie für ein flüssiges Gaming-Erlebnis

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Bei dem 27GR95QE handelt es sich um einen NVIDIA-getesteten und offiziell bestätigten G-SYNC® Compatible Monitor, der ein hervorragendes Gaming-Erlebnis mit deutlich weniger Ruckeln oder Stottern ermöglicht.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Mit der FreeSync™ Premium-Technologie erleben Gamer nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Games. Dadurch wird das Ruckeln und Stottern des Bildschirms deutlich reduziert.

Gamer-orientiertes Design

Verbessern Sie Ihr Spielerlebnis mit einer neuen Hexagon-Beleuchtung und einem nahezu randlosen Design auf allen vier Seiten. Der verstellbare Standfuß unterstützt das Drehen, Neigen, die Höhe und das Schwenken, damit Sie noch bequemer spielen können.

Gamer centric design.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Drehen

Tilt / Height adjustable monitor.

Neigung / Höhe

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Drehbar

Borderless design monitor.

Randloses Design

UltraGear™-Fernbedienung

Einstellen und steuern zugleich

Mit der UltraGear™-Fernbedienung können Sie Ihren Monitor bequem einstellen und steuern, indem Sie ihn ein- oder ausschalten, den Ton anpassen, den Modus ändern und vieles mehr.

*Die Fernbedienung ist in der Verpackung enthalten.

4-pole headphone out.

4-poliger Kopfhörerausgang

Plugin für beeindruckende Klangeffekte

Genießen Sie Ihre Games beim Voice-Chat, indem Sie den Kopfhörer ganz einfach über den 4-poligen Kopfhörerausgang anschließen. Darüber hinaus können Sie mit DTS-Kopfhörer :X den virtuellen 3D-Klang noch intensiver erleben.

*Kopfsätze sind separat erhältlich.

Gaming-Benutzeroberfläche

Preisgekrönte Benutzeroberfläche für Gaming

Gamer können mithilfe von On-Screen Display und OnScreen Control ganz einfach die Einstellungen anpassen. Dies reicht von der Anpassung grundlegender Monitoroptionen bis hin zur Speicherung einer „benutzerdefinierten Taste“, mit der der Benutzer eine Tastenkombination festlegen kann.

*Zum Download des neuesten OnScreen Control besuchen Sie LG.COM.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Schutz für Ihren Bildschirm mit der OLED Care

OLED Care verhindert das Einbrennen des Bildes nach der Wiedergabe, das auftritt, wenn das neue Bild nach der Anzeige eines statischen, kontrastreichen Bildes über einen längeren Zeitraum angezeigt wird.

*Diese Funktion ist nur mit der im Paket enthaltenen Fernbedienung verfügbar.

Dynamic Action Sync

Mit Dynamic Action Sync können Gamer kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen, Eingabeverzögerungen reduzieren und schnell auf ihre Gegner reagieren.

Black Stabilizer

Der Black Stabilizer hilft Gamern, Scharfschützen zu vermeiden, die sich an den dunkelsten Orten verstecken, und Situationen schnell zu entkommen, wenn der Blitz explodiert.

Fadenkreuz

Der Zielpunkt ist in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu erhöhen.

FPS-Zähler

Mit dem FPS-Zähler sehen Sie, wie gut alles geladen wird. Ganz gleich, ob Sie bearbeiten, Spiele spielen oder Filme ansehen: Jedes Bild zählt, und mit dem FPS-Zähler verfügen Sie über Echtzeitdaten.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Das Fadenkreuz ist bei aktiviertem FPS-Zähler nicht verfügbar.

*Der FPS-Zähler kann einen die maximale Bildwiederholrate des Monitors überschreitenden Wert anzeigen.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Präzision der Farben aktualisiert

Optimieren Sie die Farbleistung mithilfe der Hardware-Kalibrierung über das LG Calibration Studio und nutzen Sie das breite Farbspektrum und die Konsistenz des LG QHD OLED-Displays optimal.

*Die Abbildungen werden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Merkmale zu verbessern. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen. 

*Die Software und ein Kalibrierungssensor sind NICHT im Paket enthalten. Um die neueste LG Calibration Studio Software herunterzuladen, besuchen Sie LG.COM.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    604.4 x 464.4 x 258

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    7,35

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    5,05

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    11

INFO

  • Produktname

    27GS95QX-B

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    26,5

  • Größe [cm]

    67,32

  • Auflösung

    2560x1440

  • Panel-Typ

    OLED

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Kontrastverhältnis (Typ.)

    1.500.000 :1

  • Reaktionszeit

    0,03 ms

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    2 x HDMI 2.1

  • DisplayPort

    1 x DisplayPort 1.4

  • USB Upstream-Anschluss

    1

  • USB Downstream-Anschluss

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

