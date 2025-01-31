Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UltraGear™ 27 Zoll OLED Gaming Monitor mit 0.03ms, 480Hz, HDR400 True Black, G-SYNC® Compatible
27GX790A_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

  • Schnell sein lohnt sich - sichere dir jetzt mit dem Code 27GX790APREORDER 10% Rabatt

UltraGear™ 27 Zoll OLED Gaming Monitor mit 0.03ms, 480Hz, HDR400 True Black, G-SYNC® Compatible

27GX790A_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
27GX790A-B

UltraGear™ 27 Zoll OLED Gaming Monitor mit 0.03ms, 480Hz, HDR400 True Black, G-SYNC® Compatible

()
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • '+15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear view with lights off
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view
  • +30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • +30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • close-up view of ports
  • Right side image
  • Left side image
front view
-15 degree side view
'+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of ports
Right side image
Left side image

Pre-Notice

Die Vorbestellung des neuen LG UltraGear OLED GX7 startet!

Schnell sein lohnt sich - sichere dir jetzt mit dem Code

27GX790APREORDER 10% Rabatt

und zusätzlich 3 Jahre Garantieverlängerung exklusiv auf LG.com.

UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.

Der schnellste 480Hz OLED der Welt mit DP 2.1

Frontansicht des UltraGear™ OLED 27GX790A Gaming-Monitors.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*480 Hz ist die weltweit schnellste Bildwiederholfrequenz, basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen von OLED-Monitoren im November 2024. (241112)

Display

27 Zoll QHD (2560x1440) OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.)

Blendfrei / Reflexionsarm

Geschwindigkeit

Schnellste 480Hz Bildwiederholrate

0,03 ms (GtG) Reaktionszeit

DisplayPort 2.1

Technologie

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

LG OLED, die nächste Evolutionsstufe

Unser brillanter UltraGear™-Monitor mit Micro Lens Array+ Technologie verfügt über ein helleres OLED mit einer Spitzenhelligkeit von 1300 nits und einer erstaunlichen Bildwiederholfrequenz von 480 Hz, der schnellsten der Welt. Selbst in den dunkelsten Spielszenen liefert er einen detaillierten Schwarzwert, während das hohe Seitenverhältnis und der große Farbraum lebendige Farben zum Leben erwecken und ein unvergleichliches Spielerlebnis bieten.

Die schnellste 480Hz

Bildwiederholrate

Neuester
DisplayPort 2.1

QHD@480Hz

Der hellste
OLED

mit MLA+ Technologie

Super Schwarzwert

DisplayHDR True Black 400

*Die SDR-Helligkeit ist 37,5 % heller als bei früheren OLED-Monitoren mit MLA, 27GR95QE, 45GR95QE, basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen.

*480 Hz ist die weltweit schnellste Bildwiederholfrequenz basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen von OLED-Monitoren im November 2024. (241112)

Der schnellste OLED, 480Hz und 0,03ms (GtG)

Blitzschnell

Unser UltraGear™ OLED-Monitor bietet eine unübertroffene Leistung mit einer Bildwiederholfrequenz von 480 Hz und einer Reaktionszeit von 0,03 ms (GtG) für gestochen scharfes Gameplay ohne Ghosting, das dir einen Wettbewerbsvorteil verschafft.

Rennspielszene mit extrem schneller Reaktionszeit von 0,03 ms (GtG) und einer schnellen Bildwiederholrate von 480 Hz.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*480 Hz ist die weltweit schnellste Bildwiederholfrequenz, basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen von OLED-Monitoren im November 2024. (241112)

DisplayPort 2.1, das Warten hat ein Ende

Der neueste DisplayPort 2.1 setzt einen neuen Standard für Spiele der nächsten Generation. Es handelt sich um eine fortschrittliche Schnittstelle, die voraussichtlich mit der nächsten Generation von GPUs eingeführt wird und High-Speed-Gaming mit 480 Hz in QHD-Auflösung ermöglicht. Mit Multi-Ports wie HDMI 2.1 x2 lässt sie sich zudem nahtlos mit den neuesten Konsolen und PCs verbinden.

Die große Bandbreite von DP 2.1-Kabeln ermöglicht High-Speed-Gaming mit 480 Hz bei QHD-Auflösung.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*DP-, HDMI- und USB-Kabel sind im Paket enthalten.

*Die Grafikkarte ist NICHT im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Planetenbilder erscheinen auf LG OLED-Monitoren heller und klarer.

Der hellste OLED

Der brillante LG WOLED verfügt über die Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) Technologie, die Helligkeit und Leistung durch Optimierung der Lichteffizienz und Minimierung des Lichtverlusts verbessert. Das Ergebnis sind helle und lebendige Bilder mit einer bis zu 37,5 % höheren Helligkeit (SDR) im Vergleich zu unseren früheren Modellen mit MLA.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Helligkeit des SZR ist 37,5 % heller als bei früheren OLED-Monitoren mit MLA, 27GR95QE, 45GR95QE, basierend auf den veröffentlichten Spezifikationen.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

Eine Explosion an Farben

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 liefert tiefe und konsistente Schwarzwerte, die in verschiedenen Umgebungen unverändert bleiben. Mit einem Kontrastverhältnis von 1,5M, einer DCI-P3-Farbskala von 98,5 % (typisch) und einer Delta E ≦2-Farbgenauigkeit wird sichergestellt, dass Farben mit realistischen Details dargestellt werden, genau wie ursprünglich beabsichtigt.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*1,5m:1 ist das Kontrastverhältnis bei einem APL-Wert (Average Picture Level) von 25 %, der in Prozent angegeben wird und sich auf den Wert zwischen dem Schwarzwert und dem Referenzwert für Weiß bezieht.

Blendfrei und reflexionsarm

Hervorragende Sichtbarkeit bei allen Lichtverhältnissen

Du musst dich nicht mehr in einem schwach beleuchteten Raum aufhalten. Selbst in hellen Umgebungen oder in Spielräumen mit LED-Beleuchtung kannst du dank der Antireflexions- und Low-Reflection-Technologie ungestörte, kristallklare Bilder genießen.

Niedriger Blaulichtanteil

Schützt deine Augen

Erlebe das Spielen mit weniger schädlichem blauem Licht. LG WOLED nutzt eine fortschrittliche Technologie, die den Blaulichtanteil reduziert und gleichzeitig lebendige und naturgetreue Farben bewahrt. Das Gerät ist UL-zertifiziert für Low Blue Light Platin und ermöglicht lebendige Spielfarben für ein komfortables Seherlebnis.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die OLED-Panels von LG wurden von UL als flimmerfrei, blendfrei und mit geringem Blaulichtanteil zertifiziert.

*Zertifikat-Nummer: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (Bedingungen von UGR weniger als 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können je nach Computerumgebung oder -bedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

Personalisierter Bild-Assistent

Maßgeschneidert für deinen Geschmack

Verbessere dein Spiel- und Videoerlebnis mit der auf deine Vorlieben zugeschnittenen Qualität, indem du einfach ein Bild auswählst. Intuitiv und mühelos passt das System die Einstellungen an deinen Geschmack an und liefert so die optimale Qualität für dich.

Animiertes Video der Funktion AI Personalized Picture Wizard in Aktion.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

* So stellst du den Assistenten für personalisierte Bilder ein: Schritt 1. Passe die Einstellung für die personalisierte Bildqualität an. (Starte die LG Switch App → Personalisierter Bildassistent → Wähle die gewünschte Qualität in 6 Schritten → Schließe die persönliche Qualitätseinstellung durch Analyse ab). Schritt 2. Starte Personalisiertes Bild in der Bildschirmanzeige. (Spieleinstellung → Spielmodus → Personalisiertes Bild).

Flüssige Bewegungen,
unbegrenzter Spielspaß

Vergleich der Bilder von Flüssigkeitsspielen - Das linke Bild ist tränenreich, das rechte Bild ist tränenfrei.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktion zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Leistung der Funktion wird mit den Modellen verglichen, die die Synchronisierungstechnologie nicht anwenden.

*Abhängig von der Netzwerkverbindung können Fehler oder Verzögerungen auftreten.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Unser Monitor ist ein NVIDIA-getesteter und offiziell bestätigter G-SYNC®-kompatibler Monitor, der dir ein gutes Spielerlebnis mit deutlich weniger Tearing oder Stottern bietet.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Ausgestattet mit der VESA AdaptiveSync Display-Zertifizierung, die für Spiele mit besonders hohen Bildwiederholraten und niedriger Latenz ausgelegt ist. Genieße ein flüssigeres, ruckelfreies Spielbild und eine ruckelfreie Videowiedergabe.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Mit der FreeSync™ Premium Pro Technologie erleben Gamer nahtlose, flüssige Bewegungen in hochauflösenden und rasanten Spielen. Sie reduziert Tearing und Stottern auf dem Bildschirm erheblich.

Kompakt und schlank

Erlebe unser Hexagon-Lighting und ein nahezu randloses, klares 4-Seiten-Design mit einem vollständig verstellbaren Fuß mit Dreh-, Neige-, Höhen- und Schwenkfunktion. Der übersichtliche L-Ständer und die weitreichende Schwenkverstellung sind so konzipiert, dass sie den Platz auf dem Schreibtisch minimieren und Raumverschwendung effizient beseitigen.

Ein Bild, das das Gaming-Setup des LG UltraGear OLED Gaming-Monitor 27GX790A Modells zeigt.

Produktbild des UltraGear OLED 27GX790A Gaming-Monitors.

Icon für Schwenkbarkeit.

Schwenkbar

-30~30°

Icon für Neigbarkeit.

Neigbar

-5~15°

Icon für Höhenverstellbarkeit.

Höhenverstellbar

110mm

Icon für Drehbarkeit.

Drehbar

Im Uhrzeigersinn

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Das 4-polige Kopfhörerkabel ist mit dem Monitor verbunden.

4-poliger Kopfhörerausgang

Plugin für beeindruckende Klangeffekte

Das Headset mit einem 4-poligen Kopfhörerausgang verbinden und während eines Gesprächs weiterspielen. Außerdem kannst du mit DTS Headphone:X den virtuellen 3D-Sound noch intensiver erleben.

*Kopfhörer werden separat verkauft.

Gaming Benutzeroberfläche

Preisgekrönte Benutzeroberfläche für Gaming

Mit On-Screen Display und OnScreen Control ganz einfach die Einstellungen anpassen, von der Anpassung grundlegender Monitoroptionen bis hin zum Festlegen einer benutzerdefinierten Taste.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die LG Switch App kann auf LG.com/de heruntergeladen werden.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dank Dynamic Action Sync wird die Eingabeverzögerung reduziert, damit Gamer kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen und schnell reagieren können.

Black Stabilizer

Mit Black Stabilizer können Gamer Scharfschützen auch in den dunkelsten Ecken besser erkennen und Blitzexplosionen schnell umgehen.

Fadenkreuz

Der Zielpunkt ist in der Mitte fixiert, um die Schussgenauigkeit zu erhöhen.

FPS-Zähler

Mit dem FPS-Zähler siehst du, wie gut alles geladen wird. Ganz gleich, ob du bearbeitest, Spiele spielst oder Filme ansiehst: Jedes Bild zählt, und mit dem FPS-Zähler verfügst Du über Echtzeitdaten.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktion zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die Fadenkreuzfunktion ist nicht verfügbar, wenn der FPS-Zähler aktiviert ist.

*Der FPS-Zähler kann einen Wert anzeigen, der die maximale Bildwiederholfrequenz des Monitors überschreitet.

*FPS (Bild pro Sekunde) Zähler: Messung der Bilder pro Sekunde.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Präzision der Farben aktualisiert

Durch den Einsatz der Hardware-Kalibrierung von LG Calibration Studio erlebst du fortschrittliche Farbqualität mit einem breiten Farbspektrum und hoher Konsistenz.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Sie können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen. 

*Die Software und ein Kalibrierungssensor sind NICHT im Paket enthalten. Um die neueste LG Calibration Studio Software herunterzuladen, besuchen Sie LG.com/de.

Schnelles Einrichten für helleres OLED

[Option 1] Schalte den intelligenten Energiesparmodus aus.

Schnelles Einrichten für helleres OLED

[Option 2] Spielmodus als Gamer 1 einstellen.

Schnelles Einrichten für helleres OLED

[Option 3] Bildschirmhelligkeit auf 100 setzen.

Schnelles Einrichten für helleres OLED

[Option 4] Stellen Sie die Spitzenhelligkeit auf Hoch ein.

Bild der GUI-Einstellung von SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI-Einstellungsbild des Gamer-Modus.
GUI-Einstellungsbild der Helligkeit.
GUI-Einstellungsbild der Spitzenhelligkeit.
Bild der GUI-Einstellung von SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI-Einstellungsbild des Gamer-Modus.
GUI-Einstellungsbild der Helligkeit.
GUI-Einstellungsbild der Spitzenhelligkeit.
Bild der GUI-Einstellung von SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Schnelles Einrichten für helleres OLED

[Option 1] Schalte den intelligenten Energiesparmodus aus.

GUI-Einstellungsbild des Gamer-Modus.

Schnelles Einrichten für helleres OLED

[Option 2] Spielmodus als Gamer 1 einstellen.

GUI-Einstellungsbild der Helligkeit.

Schnelles Einrichten für helleres OLED

[Option 3] Bildschirmhelligkeit auf 100 setzen.

GUI-Einstellungsbild der Spitzenhelligkeit.

Schnelles Einrichten für helleres OLED

[Option 4] Stellen Sie die Spitzenhelligkeit auf Hoch ein.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Der Stromverbrauch kann steigen, wenn die oben genannten Optionen gewählt werden.

*Das Display kann einbrennen, wenn eine der oben genannten Optionen gewählt wird.

So schützt du dein OLED Display

Du kannst das Auftreten von Nachbildern oder das Einbrennen des Bildschirms verhindern, indem du die Funktionen "OLED Screen Move", die den Bildschirm in regelmäßigen Abständen leicht bewegt, "Screen Saver" und "Image Cleaning" aktivierst.

*Diese Funktion kann mit der 4-Wege-Joystick-Taste am Monitor gesteuert oder eingestellt werden.

*Mit dieser Methode kann nicht jedes Nachbild oder Einbrennen des Displays verhindert werden.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

Empfehlungen für dich