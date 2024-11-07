Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75QNED87T6B

75 Zoll LG QNED87 4K Smart TV

(4)
Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG QNED TV, QNED85 mit Text LG QNED und 2024 auf dem Bildschirm
A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

 

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colours and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit for your space

 

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complements your home interior.

*A wall mount bracket (available sold seperately) is needed to wall mount the TV.

An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

 

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances picture and sound to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86"UQ91 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.

Redefine scale in 4K

Redefine scale in 4K

 

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

Video showing ThinQ AI controlled by voice command as recommended picks are shown after speech bubble is shown.
ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

 

From voice control to personalised content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

 

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sports Alert

With Sports Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favourite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

 

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the one in the cinema.

*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance colour and clarity in every image. Be mesmerised by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favourite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favourites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

 

Enjoy a fantastic gaming experience using Cloud Gaming, Game Dashboard & Optimiser, and HGiG.

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG has partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Subscriptions required for GEFORCE NOW and STADIA.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimiser on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Edge LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    100/120 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    QNED Color

BILDVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α8 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre-Auswahl

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dimming-Technologie

    Local Dimming

  • Bewegungskompensation / Zwischenbildberechnung

    Motion Pro

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Bildmodi (Personalisierter Bildassistent, Lebhaft, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (dunkler Raum))

GAMING

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Familien-Einstellungen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • Always Ready-Funktion

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja (integriert)

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Multi View-Funktion

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • WiSA-kompatibel

    Ja (bis zu 2.1)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    20 Watt

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v5.1)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    4 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 von 4 Anschlüsse))

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.677 x 965 x 30,9

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.677 x 1.042 x 370

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

    1.820 x 1.205 x 228

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    380 x 370

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    33,3

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    41,5

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    52,4

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    400 x 300

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096011065

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR24

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (abnehmbar)

  • Batterien für Fernbedienung

    Ja (2x AA)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

