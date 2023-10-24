About Cookies on This Site

SO FUNKTIONIERT ES

LG Goldene Zeiten Herbstaktion

Bereit für Größeres

Jetzt bis zu 5.000 € Cashback auf LG TVs und Audio-Produkte sichern.*

Bereit für Größeres

Beim Kauf eines LG Aktions-TVs oder Audio-Produkts zwischen dem 15.01. und 17.03.2024 gibt es bis zu 5.000 Euro Cashback!

 

Die genaue Übersicht, für welches TV-Modell und Audio-Produkt du welchen Cashback-Betrag erhältst & wie du dir deinen Cashback sichern kannst, erfährst du in der folgenden Übersicht: 

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

1. Aktionsmodell kaufen

Kaufe ein ausgewähltes LG Aktionsgerät im Aktionszeitraum 15.01. – 17.03.2024.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

2. Aktionsmodell registrieren

Registriere dein Aktionsmodell bis zum 31.03.2023.

Klarna

3. Cashback sichern

Erstattung des Cashback-Betrages auf das angegebene Konto.

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung TV

Produkt Kategorie A Model Model Code EAN Energiewert
SDR / HDR 		Erstattungswert
OLED evo OLED88Z39LA OLED88Z39LA.AEU 8806087953343 G / G 2,000.00 €
OLED evo OLED77Z39LA OLED77Z39LA.AEU 8806087071788 G / G 1,000.00 €
OLED evo OLED97M39LA OLED97M39LA.AEU 8806084497888 G / G 5,000.00 €
OLED evo OLED83M39LA OLED83M39LA.AEU 8806084511584 G / G 1,000.00 €
OLED evo OLED77M39LA OLED77M39LA.AEU 8806084511867 G / G 500.00 €
OLED evo OLED83G39LA OLED83G39LA.AEU 8806087096668 F / G 500.00 €
OLED evo OLED77G39LA OLED77G39LA.AEU 8806087954760 F / G 400.00 €
OLED evo OLED65G39LA OLED65G39LA.AEU 8806098761838 F / G 300.00 €
OLED evo OLED55G39LA OLED55G39LA.AEU 8806091776792 F / G 200.00 €
OLED evo OLED97G29LA OLED97G29LA.AEU 8806091651013 F / G 5,000.00 €
OLED evo OLED83C39LA OLED83C39LA.AEU 8806087075779 F / G 500.00 €
OLED evo OLED77C39LC OLED77C39LC.AEU 8806087954944 F / G 400.00 €
OLED evo OLED65C39LC OLED65C39LC.AEU 8806087955125 F / G 300.00 €
OLED evo OLED55C39LC OLED55C39LC.AEU 8806087955248 G / G 200.00 €
OLED evo OLED48C39LA OLED48C39LA.AEU 8806087955262 G / G 100.00 €
OLED evo OLED77C38LA OLED77C38LA.AEU 8806084073693 F / G 400.00 €
OLED evo OLED65C38LA OLED65C38LA.AEU 8806084072160 F / G 300.00 €
OLED evo OLED55C38LA OLED55C38LA.AEU 8806084070388 G / G 200.00 €
OLED evo OLED48C38LA OLED48C38LA.AEU 8806084072252 G / G 100.00 €
OLED evo OLED42C38LA OLED42C38LA.AEU 8806084203953 G / G 100.00 €
OLED evo OLED83C37LA OLED83C37LA.AEU 8806087097382 F / G 500.00 €
OLED evo OLED77C37LA OLED77C37LA.AEU 8806087071757 F / G 400.00 €
OLED evo OLED65C37LA OLED65C37LA.AEU 8806091777867 F / G 300.00 €
OLED evo OLED55C37LA OLED55C37LA.AEU 8806091985514 G / G 200.00 €
OLED evo OLED48C37LA OLED48C37LA.AEU 8806087073416 G / G 100.00 €
OLED evo OLED42C37LA OLED42C37LA.AEU 8806098764525 G / G 100.00 €
OLED evo OLED83C31LA OLED83C31LA.AEU 8806087097030 F / G 400.00 €
OLED evo OLED77C31LA OLED77C31LA.AEU 8806087071832 F / G 200.00 €
OLED evo OLED65C31LA OLED65C31LA.AEU 8806091792013 F / G 200.00 €
OLED evo OLED55C31LA OLED55C31LA.AEU 8806091985521 G / G 100.00 €
OLED OLED77B39LA OLED77B39LA.AEU 8806087958294 F / G 300.00 €
OLED OLED65B39LA OLED65B39LA.AEU 8806091985583 F / G 100.00 €
OLED OLED55B39LA OLED55B39LA.AEU 8806098765508 G / G 100.00 €
QNED 75QNED826RE 75QNED826RE.AEU 8806087086362 D / G 100.00 €
QNED 65QNED826RE 65QNED826RE.AEU 8806087086133 E / G 100.00 €
QNED 55QNED826RE 55QNED826RE.AEU 8806087094718 E / G 100.00 €
QNED 50QNED826RE 50QNED826RE.AEU 8806087086157 E / G 50.00 €

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung Soundbars

Produkt Kategorie BModelModel CodeEANErstattungswert
SoundbarDSC9SDSC9S.DDEULLK8806091940926100.00 €
SoundbarDS95QRDS95QR.DDEULLK8806091664709100.00 €
SoundbarDS90QYDS90QY.DDEULLK880609166471650.00 €
SoundbarDS80QYDS80QY.DDEULLK880609166473050.00 €
SoundbarDS75QDS75Q.DDEULLK880609166474730.00 €
SoundbarDGXDGX.DDEULLK8806091791115100.00 €
SoundbarDG1DG1.DDEULLK880609138565950.00 €

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung
Lautsprecher und Kopfhörer

Produkt Kategorie CModelModel CodeEANErstattungswert
Wireless Kopfhörer
TONE-T90STONE-T90S.AEUSLWH880608470382830.00 €
Wireless Kopfhörer
TONE-DT90Q
TONE-DT90Q.CDEULBK
880609179877020.00 €
Wireless Kopfhörer
TONE-DTF7Q
TONE-DTF7Q.CDEULBI880609180436510.00 €
Bluetooth speakerDXO3QBKDXO3QBK.DDEULLK880609181092230.00 €
Bluetooth speakerDXO3QBEDXO3QBE.DDEULLK880609181094630.00 €
Bluetooth speakerXL7SXL7S.DEUSLLK880609194058240.00 €
Bluetooth speakerXL5SXL5S.DEUSLLK880609194083420.00 €
Bluetooth speakerRNC9RNC9.DEUSLLK880608708833540.00 €
Bluetooth speakerRNC7RNC7.DEUSLLK880608708835920.00 €
Bluetooth speakerRNC5RNC5.DEUSLLK880608708836620.00 €
bg

PRODUKTREGISTRIERUNG

Jetzt registrieren

Du hast bereits einen Aktions-TV oder ein Audio-Produkt gekauft und möchtest diese jetzt für die Cashback-Erstattung registrieren?

Aktionsmodell registrieren
bg

TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN

So funktioniert's

Du möchtest einen Blick in die Teilnahmebedingungen werfen? Aber gerne doch.
Klicke dafür entweder oben auf "Teilnahmebedingungen" oder einfach hier:

Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen
bg

PRODUKTBEWERTUNG

Teile deine Meinung

Du möchtest deinen neuen LG Smart TV oder dein Audio-Produkt bewerten?
Wir freuen uns deine Meinung zu hören!

Entdecke unsere Aktionsprodukte

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrieren Newsletter abonnieren