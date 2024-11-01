Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Black Week mit LG

BLACK WEEKS

Spannende Deals
zu Black Friday

Sichere dir bis zum 01.12.2024 magische Black Week Deals auf LG.com!

00 Tag 00 Stunde 00 Minute 00 Sekunde
Spannende Deals <br/>zu Black Friday Zu den Aktionsprodukten
Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Black Week Deals

Ob TV, Heimkino, Haushaltsgeräte oder die neusten Gaming-Monitore, entdecke spannende Angebote zu den Black Weeks — nur auf LG.com.

0% Finanzierung auf LG.com

0%-Finanzierung

 

Gönn dir was! Profitiere von der 0% Finanzierung auf LG.com und zahle deine neuen Lieblingsmodelle ganz bequem in 12 Raten.*

0%-Finanzierung Mehr erfahren
LG Monthly

Kostenloser Versand

 

Beim Kauf eines Aktionsprodukts profitierst du von kostenlosem Versand während des Aktionszeitraums.

Benefit

Noch mehr Vorteile sichern!

LG Member werden!

 

Profitiere von den exklusiven Vorteilen für LG.com Mitglieder!

LG Member werden! Jetzt registrieren

Aktionsprodukte

background
Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrieren Newsletter abonnieren

* Bitte beachte, dass folgende Bedingungen erfüllt sein müssen um den 0% Ratenkauf nutzen zu können:

 

  • Das Mindestalter beträgt 18 Jahre und es liegen keine negativen Schufa-Einträge vor.
  • Der Mindestbestellwert beträgt 120 €, um den 0% Ratenkauf über Klarna nutzen zu können und der Maximalbetrag liegt bei 5.000 €. Sollte dein Bestellwert nicht in dem Rahmen liegen, kann der 0% Ratenkauf über 12 Monate leider nicht abgeschlossen werden.

Die finale Überprüfung und Freigabe der Finanzierung liegt im Verantwortungsbereich von Klarna. Vielen Dank für dein Verständnis!