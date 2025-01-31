Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SO FUNKTIONIERT'S TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN ENTDECKE UNSERE PRODUKTVIELFALT

Nur im LG Online Brand Store

Neues Jahr,
neue LG Produkte!

Dein perfekter Jahresstart! Profitiere nur bis zum 19.01.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com v

on Trade In und sichere dir beim Kauf deines neuen innovativen Produktes in

Verbindung mit einer Altgerätemitnahme eine Ersparnis von bis zu 500 €.

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Trade In - Mithilfe unserer Anleitung gelingt die umweltfreundliche Altgerätemitnahme auf LG.com ganz leicht und du kannst auch noch Geld dabei sparen!

 

02.01.2025 - 19.01.2025

 

So funktioniert's

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Wunschprodukt auswählen & kaufen

Entdecke dein neues innovatives Lieblingsprodukt auf LG.com und lege es direkt in den Warenkorb.

Altgerätemitnahme auswählen

Altgerätemitnahme & Code auswählen

Altgerätemitnahme & Gutscheincode direkt im Check-out auswählen oder bei Kleingeräten einen extra Service-Code für die Rückgabe via „Weee“ bei unserem Kundenservice anfragen

Altgeräte für die Übergabe vorbereiten

Altgeräte für die Übergabe vorbereiten

Altgerät bei der Zustellung an den Lieferanten übergeben oder Kleingeräte bei einer vorgegebenen Annahmestelle abgeben

(https://system.weee-return.de/Consumer/?v=0312167143137)

Entdecke unsere Produktvielfalt

*Das Angebot ist gültig vom 02.01.2025 bis 19.01.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und ist nicht mit anderen Rabattaktionen auf LG.com kombinierbar und nur solange der Vorrat reicht. LG behält sich in Ausnahmefällen vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern. 

*Es gelten die allgemeinen Teilnahmebedingungen sowie die Programmbedingungen von "Weee".

*Die Altgerätemitnahme erfolgt nur vor einer freizugänglichen Wohnungstür bzw. Haustür. Anderenfalls können wir das Gerät leider nicht mitnehmen. Bitte beachte, dass alle Anschlüsse und Kabel vom Netz getrennt sein müssen.