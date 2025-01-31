Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
So funktioniert's Aktionsprodukte Teilnahmebedingungen
So funktioniert's
Produktregistrierung

LG #luckydeals III

LG Premium Deals

Jetzt bis zu 300€ Cashback auf unsere hochwertigen Haushaltsgeräte sichern!*

LG HA Cashback

 

Es ist wieder so weit: Ab dem 15.01.2025 kannst du dir beim Kauf eines ausgewählten LG Aktionsgeräts bis zu 300 € Cashback sichern!

So einfach geht‘s!

Schritt 1

Aktionsgerät kaufen

Kaufe ein ausgewähltes LG Aktionsgerät im Aktionszeitraum 15.01.2025 - 30.06.2025.

Schritt 2

Produktregistrierung

Registriere dein Aktionsmodell bis zum 15.07.2025 auf unserer Aktionsseite.

Schritt 3

Cashback sichern

Nach erfolgreicher Prüfung wird dir dein Cashback-Betrag innerhalb von 90 Werktagen auf das angegebene Konto überwiesen.

Entdecke unsere Aktionsprodukte

Und sichere dir bis zu 300€ Cashback auf deine neuen Haushaltsgeräte.

