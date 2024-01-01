About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD TV

55UR801C0LJ

4K UHD TV

(4)
Front view with infill image

A large TV is placed on a living room wall decorated with a fireplace. Scenery of a mountain at night in which the Milky Way flows is bright and vivid on the TV screen.

4K UHD Smart TV

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.

HGiG,
Immerse Yourself in the Game

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR game and immerse yourself in your game play.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimizer

Find all the setting you need for optimal gameplay in one place that allows you to change the current game genre setting quickly.
