A large TV is placed on a living room wall decorated with a fireplace. Scenery of a mountain at night in which the Milky Way flows is bright and vivid on the TV screen.
4K UHD Smart TV
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
In the living room, there is a slim bezel TV, and the TV’s vivid screen pairs well with the interior.
Enhance Your Interior
The same game scene is being shown more clearly on the UHD TV screen with HGiG function when compared to a conventional screen.
HGiG,
Immerse Yourself in the Game
The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.
Game Optimizer
