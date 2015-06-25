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LG CreateBoard Standard
LG CreateBoard Standard
Key Features
- Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
- Brightness : 400 nit (Typ.)
- Multi-Touch Point : Max. 50 Points
- OS Ver. : Andorid 14 (EDLA)
- Interface (Input) : HDMI (3), DP, RGB (VGA), Audio, RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB Type-C (2), USB 3.0 Type-A (5), USB 2.0 Type-A
- Interface (Output) : HDMI Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (3), RJ45 (LAN)
Innovate, Collaborate, and Create with Seamless Technology, LG CreateBoard
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Creative Whiteboard Solution
LG CreateBoard offers a lifelike touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board. You can write, draw, zoom, and rotate using just your fingers, making it an effective tool for creative projects or presentations. Additionally, LG CreateBoard enables screen and content sharing, making it an excellent tool for seamless collaboration even with remote team members.
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky note, fostering active student participation and facilitating intuitive lessons.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard incorporates straightforward import and export features. Resources can be saved and directly imported to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. After meetings, you can directly send emails to share materials, or scan a QR code to transfer them to your personal device.
AI Features
The LG CreateBoard comes equipped with user-friendly, AI-powered features that enhance classroom engagement and create efficient meeting environments.
* The AI service is free for one year from the date you accept the terms and will switch to a paid service afterward.
AI Search for Information Display
Powered by a large language model (LLM), LG CreateBoard AI offers AI-driven answers to boost your brainstorming and collaboration.
* AI-generated responses may not always be accurate or up-to-date, so please use them for reference only.
AI Live Subtitle/Translation
LG CreateBoard AI automatically generates captions and offers translations into the user’s preferred language by recognizing sound. It captures both system sounds and audio input from microphones. This functionality can assist individuals facing language barriers or hearing impairments in understanding lessons.
* The AI provides translations and captions in specific languages. It can detect sounds within 8 meters. There may be instances of translation or captioning errors, so users are encouraged to verify critical information independently.
AI Video Summary
LG CreateBoard AI automatically analyzes and summarizes key takeaways from videos, enabling participants to easily grasp and remember important concepts. It also provides opportunities for individuals with hearing impairments and learners using various languages to more easily access the video content.
* The functionality is available only for content downloaded on the device.
* The accuracy improves when the device language settings match the language of the video content. There may be instances of errors, so users are encouraged to verify critical information independently.
LG CreateBoard Lab
LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software
Tools for Fluid Discussion
A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.
Web Browser
When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various online information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.
* Users can drag and drop text, images, links, etc.
Multi-OS Support
LG CreateBoard Lab offers multi-OS support, allowing users to utilize it not only with LG CreateBoard but also with other devices. This enables users to maintain a seamless experience on tablets, laptops, and various other devices, even outside the classroom.
* Certain features may not be supported depending on the operating system.
* LG CreateBoard Lab is compatible with Android, Windows, Chrome, and the Web.
LG CreateBoard Share
LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own PC, tablet, or smartphone, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC, tablet, or smartphone (via website) within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.
Wireless ScreenShare Feature for Seamless Meeting Environment
LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.
Simple Connection to LG CreateBoard Share
Users can easily utilize the wireless screen sharing feature via LG CreateBoard Share app, and even without the app, they can still conveniently access this feature through the website. A quick connection to LG CreateBoard Share can be established by entering a 6-digit code.
Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Meeting Room
Wireless screen sharing empowers presenters to navigate freely within a meeting room, unencumbered by cables. This feature enables them to seamlessly control their presentations directly from their own devices. In addition, they can conveniently send photos and videos stored on their personal devices, enhancing the fluidity and richness of their presentations.
Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Classroom
In the classroom, the lecturer or presenter doesn’t need to conduct the lesson near the LG CreateBoard, but can flexibly conduct the lesson from anywhere in the classroom. This promotes a more flexible classroom environment and can help keep students more focused.
Secure Mode
LG CreateBoard Share supports Secure Mode, which allows users to grant permissions for sharing. Secure Mode prevents unauthorized users from sharing their screen.
LG ConnectedCare
LG ConnectedCare is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and LG signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Dashboard
The LG ConnectedCare dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.
Remote-control
The LG ConnectedCare enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely.
Broadcasting
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.
Alert Message
In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students to swiftly perceive the situation and promptly take safety action.
Google Certification
Google Certification
LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.
* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
* A Google account is required to access the Google ecosystem.
Google Play Store
Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including educationrelated games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.
* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
* A Google account is required to access the Google Play Store.
Secure Functions
Screen Lock
Users can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. This protective measure can be set up in the Settings menu, safeguarding the device from unauthorized access.
USB Lock Mode
USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.
Auto-remove Files
Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.
Other Features
Multi-touch
LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 50 touch points. This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members. This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.
Front Connectivity Design
LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables.
* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.
Front Speaker and Subwoofer
LG CreateBoard delivers audio clarity with powerful front-facing speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. LG CreateBoard provides reliable sound quality that supports effective communication and collaboration without the need for additional audio equipment.
Advanced Eye-care
LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor’s backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.
* All sizes of TR3DQ models received official Flicker Free certification from TUV Rheinland. (January 2025 ~ January 2028). In the flicker-free test, it is confirmed that there is no visible flicker and no invisible flicker defined by the test standards in the range of 0 to 3,000 Hz at various brightness settings.
Built-in OPS Slot
LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS slot is sold separately.
Multi-screen Mode
LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.
* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
65"
Panel Technology
VA
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
400nit (typ.)
Contrast Ratio
5000:1
Dynamic CR
5000:1
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit+FRC, 1.07G
Response Time
6.5ms
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Life time
50,000 Hrs(L50, Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
Portait / Landscape
X / O
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
O(3, Front1/Back2)
DP In
O(1)
DVI-D In
O(1, VGA)
RGB In
O(1, VGA)
Audio In
O(1)
RS232C In
O(1)
RJ45(LAN) In
O(1)
USB In
"USB3.0 Type A(5) - Front2/Back2/Top1 USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type-C(2, For the front 1, PD 65W without OPS/ DP-Alt ) - Front1/Back1"
HDMI Out
O(1)
Audio Out
O(1), Optical O(1, SPDIF)
Touch USB
O(3, Front1/Back2)
RJ45(LAN) Out
O(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B：25.6/15/15/43.5mm
Weight (Head)
34.75Kg
Packed Weight
41.55Kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1488.4×907.5×99.7mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1628×1014×185mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
64GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
O (Slot type)
Auto Brightness Sensor
O
Pixel Sensor
O
Local Key Operation
O
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
Android14(EDLA)
Booting Logo Image
O
RS232C Sync
O (LG RS232C Command)
PIP
O(1) external source
PBP
O(4)
Screen Share
O (CreateBoard Share)
Setting Data Cloning
O
Crestron Connected
O
Smart Energy Saving
O (Energy Saving)
Wake on LAN
O
Network Ready
O (Fast Power On)
HDMI-CEC
O
webRTC
mirr used WebRTC)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0℃ to 40℃
Operation Humidity
10% to 90%
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
140W(measured:130W)
Max.
295W(measured:270W)
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
TBD
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
O
DPM
O
Power off
＜0.5W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
"speaker：O (20Wx2 + 20W) output：O (18Wx2 + 18W)"
CERTIFICATION
Safety
"IEC 62368-1:2018; UL 62368-1:2019"
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
O / O
ePEAT(US only)
O(Bronze)
OPS COMPATIBILITY
OPS Type compatible
O(Slot)
OPS Power Built-in
O
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
O
LANGUAGE
OSD
"English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese,Estonian, Lithunian"
ACCESSORY
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
Optional
WIB6540B
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
O
Overlay Touch Compatibility
O
Power Protection
O
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.3
CPU
Octa core A73x4 +A53x4 (A311D2)
GPU
Mali-G52 MP8
Memory(RAM)
8GB
Storage
64GB
Wi-Fi
WiFi 6E
LAN
Gigabit LAN
OS ver. (Android)
Android 14(EDLA)
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
±1mm
Interface
USB2.0
Protection Glass Thickness
3.2mm (Anti-Glare)
Protection Glass Transmission
88% (Typ.)
Operating System Support
Windows 10/ Windows 8/ Windows 7/ Android/ Linux/ macOS (Linux/ macOS 1 Point)
Multi Touch Point
Max 50 Point
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