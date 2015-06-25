About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CreateBoard Standard

LG CreateBoard Standard

LG CreateBoard Standard

86TR3DQ-B
Front view of LG CreateBoard Standard 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, Front view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, -45 degree side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, -90 degree side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, +45 degree side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, +90 degree side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, Rear view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, -45 degree rear side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, Bottom view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, Top view, 86TR3DQ-B
Front view of LG CreateBoard Standard 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, Front view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, -45 degree side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, -90 degree side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, +45 degree side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, +90 degree side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, Rear view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, -45 degree rear side view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, Bottom view, 86TR3DQ-B
LG CreateBoard Standard, Top view, 86TR3DQ-B

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 400 nit (Typ.)
  • Multi-Touch Point : Max. 50 Points
  • OS Ver. : Andorid 14 (EDLA)
  • Interface (Input) : HDMI (3), DP, RGB (VGA), Audio, RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB Type-C (2), USB 3.0 Type-A (5), USB 2.0 Type-A
  • Interface (Output) : HDMI Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (3), RJ45 (LAN)
More

Innovate, Collaborate, and Create with Seamless Technology, LG CreateBoard

In the lecture room, there's a large interactive digital board installed on the wall, vividly displaying lecture materials on the screen.

In the lecture room, there's a large interactive digital board installed on the wall, vividly displaying lecture materials on the screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Creative Whiteboard Solution

LG CreateBoard offers a lifelike touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board. You can write, draw, zoom, and rotate using just your fingers, making it an effective tool for creative projects or presentations. Additionally, LG CreateBoard enables screen and content sharing, making it an excellent tool for seamless collaboration even with remote team members.

In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two smart boards—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on them.

In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two smart boards—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on them.

Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky note, fostering active student participation and facilitating intuitive lessons.

During class, one student is writing on the digital whiteboard screen, while another is using a ruler tool from the toolbar menu.

During class, one student is writing on the digital whiteboard screen, while another is using a ruler tool from the toolbar menu.

Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard incorporates straightforward import and export features. Resources can be saved and directly imported to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. After meetings, you can directly send emails to share materials, or scan a QR code to transfer them to your personal device.

Materials for the meeting can be easily imported, saved, and exported thanks to the digital whiteboard's various functions.

Materials for the meeting can be easily imported, saved, and exported thanks to the digital whiteboard's various functions.

AI Features

The LG CreateBoard comes equipped with user-friendly, AI-powered features that enhance classroom engagement and create efficient meeting environments.

* The AI service is free for one year from the date you accept the terms and will switch to a paid service afterward.

AI Search for Information Display

Powered by a large language model (LLM), LG CreateBoard AI offers AI-driven answers to boost your brainstorming and collaboration.

 

* AI-generated responses may not always be accurate or up-to-date, so please use them for reference only.

AI Live Subtitle/Translation

LG CreateBoard AI automatically generates captions and offers translations into the user’s preferred language by recognizing sound. It captures both system sounds and audio input from microphones. This functionality can assist individuals facing language barriers or hearing impairments in understanding lessons.

 

* The AI provides translations and captions in specific languages. It can detect sounds within 8 meters. There may be instances of translation or captioning errors, so users are encouraged to verify critical information independently.

 

AI Video Summary

LG CreateBoard AI automatically analyzes and summarizes key takeaways from videos, enabling participants to easily grasp and remember important concepts. It also provides opportunities for individuals with hearing impairments and learners using various languages to more easily access the video content.

A text summary of the lesson video is automatically displayed on the smart board screen through LG CreateBoard AI.

* The functionality is available only for content downloaded on the device.

* The accuracy improves when the device language settings match the language of the video content. There may be instances of errors, so users are encouraged to verify critical information independently.

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software

An interactive smart board is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the intuitive menu bar displayed on the screen.

An interactive smart board is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the intuitive menu bar displayed on the screen.

Tools for Fluid Discussion

A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.

Web Browser

When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various online information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.

 

* Users can drag and drop text, images, links, etc.

 

Multi-OS Support

LG CreateBoard Lab offers multi-OS support, allowing users to utilize it not only with LG CreateBoard but also with other devices. This enables users to maintain a seamless experience on tablets, laptops, and various other devices, even outside the classroom.

 

* Certain features may not be supported depending on the operating system.

* LG CreateBoard Lab is compatible with Android, Windows, Chrome, and the Web.

LG CreateBoard Share

LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own PC, tablet, or smartphone, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.

The materials displayed on the interactive digital board are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.

The materials displayed on the interactive digital board are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.

* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC, tablet, or smartphone (via website) within the same network.

* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).

* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.

Wireless ScreenShare Feature for Seamless Meeting Environment

LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.

Two images are shown side by side for a before-and-after comparison. One image displays multiple cables connected to different devices used for screen sharing during the meeting. The other image shows a tidy table with screen sharing facilitated wirelessly through the wireless screenshare feature, eliminating the need for multiple cables.

Two images are shown side by side for a before-and-after comparison. One image displays multiple cables connected to different devices used for screen sharing during the meeting. The other image shows a tidy table with screen sharing facilitated wirelessly through the wireless screenshare feature, eliminating the need for multiple cables.

Simple Connection to LG CreateBoard Share

Users can easily utilize the wireless screen sharing feature via LG CreateBoard Share app, and even without the app, they can still conveniently access this feature through the website. A quick connection to LG CreateBoard Share can be established by entering a 6-digit code.

Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Meeting Room

Wireless screen sharing empowers presenters to navigate freely within a meeting room, unencumbered by cables. This feature enables them to seamlessly control their presentations directly from their own devices. In addition, they can conveniently send photos and videos stored on their personal devices, enhancing the fluidity and richness of their presentations.

A presentation is underway in the meeting room equipped with an interactive smart board, with the presenter seamlessly controlling his materials via wireless screen sharing on his tablet.

A presentation is underway in the meeting room equipped with an interactive smart board, with the presenter seamlessly controlling his materials via wireless screen sharing on his tablet.

Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Classroom

In the classroom, the lecturer or presenter doesn’t need to conduct the lesson near the LG CreateBoard, but can flexibly conduct the lesson from anywhere in the classroom. This promotes a more flexible classroom environment and can help keep students more focused.

In the classroom equipped with an digital whiteboard, a presenter conducts a session, managing presentation materials on his tablet via wireless screen sharing.

In the classroom equipped with an digital whiteboard, a presenter conducts a session, managing presentation materials on his tablet via wireless screen sharing.

Secure Mode

LG CreateBoard Share supports Secure Mode, which allows users to grant permissions for sharing. Secure Mode prevents unauthorized users from sharing their screen.

LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and LG signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

LG ConnectedCare enables the remote management of the LG CreateBoard and digital signage for scheduling, broadcasting videos, images, and audio, as well as live streaming.

LG ConnectedCare enables the remote management of the LG CreateBoard and digital signage for scheduling, broadcasting videos, images, and audio, as well as live streaming.

* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ needs to be purchased separately.

* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Dashboard

The LG ConnectedCare dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.

Dashboards available on LG ConnectedCare are currently being displayed.

Dashboards available on LG ConnectedCare are currently being displayed.

Remote-control

The LG ConnectedCare enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely.

The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment functions.

The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment functions.

Broadcasting

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.

Company notices are remotely broadcast on multiple screens installed in the office, lobby, and break area.

Company notices are remotely broadcast on multiple screens installed in the office, lobby, and break area.

Alert Message

In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students to swiftly perceive the situation and promptly take safety action.

LG ConnectedCare allows for remote broadcasting, enabling the ability to send a message to multiple selected devices at once.

LG ConnectedCare allows for remote broadcasting, enabling the ability to send a message to multiple selected devices at once.

Google Certification

Google Certification

LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.

 

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.

* A Google account is required to access the Google ecosystem.

Google Play Store

Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including educationrelated games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.

 

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.

* A Google account is required to access the Google Play Store.

Secure Functions

Screen Lock

Users can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. This protective measure can be set up in the Settings menu, safeguarding the device from unauthorized access.

USB Lock Mode

USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.

Auto-remove Files

Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.

Other Features

In the meeting room, individuals are actively exchanging ideas by writing on the LG's interactive digital board screen at the same time.

In the meeting room, individuals are actively exchanging ideas by writing on the LG's interactive digital board screen at the same time.

Multi-touch

LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 50 touch points. This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members. This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections, easily transmits data, and can charge devices with up to 65W.

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections, easily transmits data, and can charge devices with up to 65W.

C-type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

The LG's smart board can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.

The LG's smart board can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Connectivity

LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.

Front Connectivity Design

LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables.

 

* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.

Front Speaker and Subwoofer

LG CreateBoard delivers audio clarity with powerful front-facing speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. LG CreateBoard provides reliable sound quality that supports effective communication and collaboration without the need for additional audio equipment.

Thanks to the LG digital board's flicker-free function, even if users look at the screen for a long time, they can use the device with more comfort.

Thanks to the LG digital board's flicker-free function, even if users look at the screen for a long time, they can use the device with more comfort.

Advanced Eye-care

LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor’s backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.

 

* All sizes of TR3DQ models received official Flicker Free certification from TUV Rheinland. (January 2025 ~ January 2028). In the flicker-free test, it is confirmed that there is no visible flicker and no invisible flicker defined by the test standards in the range of 0 to 3,000 Hz at various brightness settings.

Built-in OPS Slot

LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.

 

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification

* OPS slot is sold separately.

Multi-screen Mode

LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.

 

* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.

 

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    400nit (typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit+FRC, 1.07G

  • Response Time

    8ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs(L50, Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    X / O

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    O(3, Front1/Back2)

  • DP In

    O(1)

  • RGB In

    O(1, VGA)

  • Audio In

    O(1)

  • RS232C In

    O(1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    O(1)

  • USB In

    "USB3.0 Type A(5) - Front2/Back2/Top1 USB2.0 Type A(1), USB Type-C(2, For the front 1, PD 65W without OPS/ DP-Alt ) - Front1/Back1"

  • HDMI Out

    O(1)

  • Audio Out

    O(1), Optical O(1, SPDIF)

  • Touch USB

    O(3, Front1/Back2)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    O(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B：25.6/15/15/43.5mm

  • Weight (Head)

    54.1Kg

  • Packed Weight

    70.7Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1957×1170.8×99.7mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2110×1291×225mm

  • Handle

    O

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800x600mm

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3.2

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    O

  • Anti-Reflective

    O

  • Shatter-Proof

    O

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    O (Slot type)

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    O

  • Pixel Sensor

    O

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Android14(EDLA)

  • Booting Logo Image

    O

  • RS232C Sync

    O (LG RS232C Command)

  • PIP

    O(1) external source

  • PBP

    O(4)

  • Screen Share

    O (CreateBoard Share)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    O

  • Cisco Certification

    O

  • Smart Energy Saving

    O (Energy Saving)

  • Wake on LAN

    O

  • Network Ready

    O (Fast Power On)

  • HDMI-CEC

    O

  • webRTC

    O(CreateBoard Share website mirr used WebRTC)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0℃ to 40℃

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 90%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    235W(measured:215W)

  • Max.

    400W(measured:370W)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • DPM

    O

  • Power off

    ＜0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    "speaker：O (20Wx2 + 20W) output：O (18Wx2 + 18W)"

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    "IEC 62368-1:2018; UL 62368-1:2019"

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    O / O

  • ePEAT(US only)

    O(Bronze)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    O(Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    O

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    O

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    "English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese,Estonian, Lithunian"

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    WIB9060H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    O

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    O

  • Power Protection

    O

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3.2mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88% (Typ.)

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10/ Windows 8/ Windows 7/ Android/ Linux/ macOS (Linux/ macOS 1 Point) Multi Touch Point

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 50 Point

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Octa core A73x4 +A53x4 (A311D2)

  • GPU

    Mali-G52 MP8

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi

    WiFi 6E

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.3

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 14(EDLA)

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 