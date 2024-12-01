Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG SC9S con Dolby Atmos, 400W y 3.1.3 canales

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG SC9S con Dolby Atmos, 400W y 3.1.3 canales

SC9S

Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG SC9S con Dolby Atmos, 400W y 3.1.3 canales

(0)
SC9S Vista frontal conjunto

Se ve TV LG OLED Serie C y la barra de sonido SC9S. Se muestran los aspectos destacados de la barra de sonido para resaltar el soporte WOW de la barra de sonido SC9S. En la parte inferior izquierda, imágenes del soporte WOW están ampliadas.

Soporte WOW Perfect Match para integrar la barra de sonido en tu TV LG OLED evo serie C

Disfruta de la experiencia con tu TV LG OLED evo Serie C montada sobre mueble o pared

Sinergia que completa una experiencia totalmente nueva

La barra de sonido de LG es perfecta para los televisores LG. La mejor sinergia entre televisor y barra de sonido que lleva tu experiencia de entretenimiento a un nivel totalmente nuevo. Disfrútalos con una brisa.

*Las imágenes que se muestran son solo para fines ilustrativos. Soporte WOW Perfect Match compatible con TVs LG OLED evo serie C2/C3/C4 de 77",65" y 55".

Soporte WOW

 

Se adapta a la perfección en tu TV LG OLED evo serie C

El soporte LG WOW Perfect Match te permite colocar la barra de sonido en la posición correcta sobre mueble o pared, optimizando el sonido y ofreciendo un diseño elegante.

Se muestran 3 imágenes filtradas en gris: un soporte y un TV montado en la pared desde la izquierda.

*Soporte WOW Perfect Match compatible con TVs LG OLED evo serie C2/C3/C4 de 77",65" y 55".

WOW Orchestra

Una barra de sonido que armoniza con el sonido de tu televisor LG

La barra de sonido LG ofrece un sonido perfectamente armonioso con tu televisor LG. Usa tanto el sonido del televisor LG como la barra de sonido LG al tiempo para obtener la experiencia de escucha más perfecta. Siente cada detalle del sonido.

La barra de sonido y el televisor emiten ondas sonoras de color azul con diferentes figuras.

*Función compatible con modelos de TV LG OLED 2023 y 2024 y QNED2024 series QNED85T y superiores.

Interfaz WOW

 

Controla la barra de sonido desde tu interfaz del televisor LG

Controla tu barra de sonido a través del televisor LG con un mando a distancia. Con un clic del mando a distancia, puedes encontrar el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido en la pantalla del televisor. Por ejemplo, el control del volumen, el estado de conexión o, incluso, la selección del modo de sonido.

*Función compatible con TVs LG  de 2023 y 2024

WOWCAST

 

Conecta de forma inalámbrica a tu televisor LG

Disfruta de contenidos sin cables ni distracciones del sonido. LG WOWCAST conecta de forma inalámbrica a tu barra de sonido LG* y el televisor LG para ofrecer un sonido de alta calidad del modo más cómodo. Disfruta de la potencia de Dolby Atmos para una experiencia de audio más inmersiva.

*Conexión inalámbrica compatible con los TVs LG OLED de 2023 y 2024, y QNED de 2024, QNED85 y superiores.

Lleva el sonido del cine a tu salón

La barra de sonido LG es compatible con los formatos de cine más actuales Dolby Atmos, DTS:X e IMAX Enhanced. Sé el protagonista de tus contenidos con un sonido más realista, envolvente y preciso en cada escena.

La barra de sonido y el televisor emiten ondas sonoras azules de diferentes formas por todo el salón.

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*** Su sonido es más realista, envolvente y preciso en cada escena, comparado con modelos que no cuentan con estos formatos de sonido compatibles.

La primera gama del mundo con tres altavoces verticales Dolby Atmos

La tecnología de sonido de LG presenta los primeros canales triples verticales del mundo. Gracias a ello, la barra de sonido SC9S de LG ofrece un sonido más amplio y rico para que disfrutes de la experiencia de sonido más envolvente en casa.

Una barra de sonido colocada sobre el mueble con las ondas sonoras circulares azules que surgen desde la barra de sonido hasta justo delante del televisor.

*Dato basado en análisis interno realizado a fecha 31/01/2022. Para modelos: S95QR, S80QR, S80Qy y SC9S.

Sonido espacial de triple nivel para un sonido envolvente de cine.

La barra de sonido SC9S de LG lleva la experiencia audiovisual al siguiente nivel. La barra de sonido reproduce un sonido espacial de triple nivel, para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido más envolvente y precisa. Mediante el uso de un motor 3D , basado en HRTF (función de transferencia relacionada con la cabeza), la barra de sonido crea una capa intermedia virtual. Esto significa que las capas de sonido ofrecen un sofisticado sonido envolvente que sólo se puede experimentar en el cine.

Unas capas de sonido azules en forma de cúpula cubren la barra de sonido y el televisor colgados en la pared del salón.

*Sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible únicamente en el modo CINEMA / AI Sound Pro de la barra de sonido.
**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoces de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y superiores se sintetiza para construir un campo sonoro.
***Es necesario adquirir altavoces traseros. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Siente la vibración de los bajos potentes

Siente unos graves más potentes y profundos en tus canciones y películas favoritas. El subwoofer inalámbrico reproduce las notas bajas con facilidad, con un mayor volumen, transmitiendo los graves con una gran calidad a mayor distancia.

Sobre el mueble se coloca una barra de sonido. Junto a un subwoofer inalámbrico colocado en el suelo. Del subwoofer salen gráficos sonoros azules.

Disfruta de tus contenidos favoritos

Conecta tu barra de sonido SC9S de LG a una consola o reproductor Blu-ray para sumergirte en tus juegos, programas de televisión y películas favoritas. La barra de sonido te ofrece una experiencia audiovisual sin retrasos con una mejor imagen y un mejor sonido.

La barra de sonido y el televisor se colocan sobre la mesa blanca y se muestran 7 caballos blancos en el televisor.

4K Pass-through mantiene la calidad de tus contenidos.

La barra de sonido LG cuenta con 4K Pass-through. Transmite datos sin perder calidad. Así, puedes disfrutar de una experiencia audiovisual de calidad con las mínimas conexiones.

La barra de sonido está colocada sobre el mueble y la escena de un juego de carreras se muestra en el televisor conectado a la barra de sonido. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay una videoconsola sostenida por dos manos.

Con VRR/ALLM. Mejora tu juego.

Esta barra de sonido está hecha para ofrecer una mejor experiencia de juego con VRR/ALLM. Cuenta con una frecuencia de actualización variable (VRR) de hasta 120 Hz y su tiempo de respuesta es casi instantáneo dándote ventaja para jugar y crear una experiencia realista. El modo de baja latencia automática (ALLM) permite una visualización e interacción fluida y sin retrasos.

*Tanto el TV como la Barra de Sonido deben soportar VRR/ALLM.
**La consola debe ser compatible con VRR. El paso de VRR está limitado a contenidos de 60 Hz.

El TV LG OLED C colocado en la pared, con una barra de sonido SC9S debajo colocada en su soporte exclusivo. El subwoofer está debajo. El televisor muestra un concierto.

Compatible con música HD en streaming

Reproduce música en la barra de sonido. Es compatible con Spotify y Tidal Connect. La barra de sonido LG admite MQA (Master Quality Authenticated, que ofrece audio de alta calidad a través de una conexión wifi.

*Se requiere grabación MQA oficial.
**Se necesita una suscripción a los distintos servicios y plataformas independientes de LG.

La barra de sonido está colgada en la pared con el televisor justo encima. Las ondas sonoras se cruzan entre ellas cambiando sus colores de rojo a azul.

Conéctala a tus plataformas favoritas

Las barras de sonido LG son compatibles con los servicios de IA más reconocidos del mercado: Google, Alexa y Apple Airplay2. Puedes controlar la barra de sonido fácilmente con la plataforma que elijas.

*Algunas funciones requieren suscripción o cuenta de terceros.
**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC.
*** El Asistente de Google está disponible en español. Para resto de idiomas consultar página oficial de Google.
****Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Una experiencia de audio multicanal que supera todas las expectativas

Con la barra de sonido LG SC9S, el contenido suena mejor que nunca. Divide el audio de dos canales en un audio multicanal, optimizando lo que escuchas.

*Disponible en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports y Game.

Sonido inteligente adaptado a tu hogar

La barra de sonido reproduce el sonido adaptándose al espacio con su calibración con AI mejorada. AI Room Calibration Pro selecciona automáticamente la mejor configuración de la barra de sonido para cada estancia usando el micrófono interno para analizar el espacio. Al ajustar las frecuencias de referencia a un rango amplio de 400 Hz, puede analizar el espacio con precisión y corregir la distorsión del sonido.

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste automático del sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se coloca la barra de sonido mediante algoritmos que mejoran su rendimiento acústico.

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

AI Sound Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para optimizar al instante la configuración de audio de lo que se reproduce, ya sean peliculas, noticias o música. Capta todos los detalles con diálogos nítidos o una acción más contundente y potente, según el género.

Se ven imágenes de tres estilos de vida diferentes. De arriba abajo: tres hombres disfrutan del vídeo de un concierto en el salón. Hay un LG TV en la pared que muestra una escena de grabación de música, y el LG TV en la pared que muestra una escena de break dance en una vista diagonal.

Descúbrelo

Una foto aérea de un bosque verde

Trabajando para un mañana mejor

Desde nuestra forma de fabricar hasta la forma de enviar, nuestro proceso está certificado. Los embalajes son de cartón reciclable y se reducen a lo estrictamente necesario para que el producto llegue sano y salvo.
Cubos de color gris y de diferentes alturas se han colocado aleatoriamente.

Fabricado con plástico reciclable

UL ha validado la barra de sonido LG como producto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) porque algunas partes del cuerpo de la barra de sonido utilizan plástico reciclado. Estamos adoptando un enfoque más considerado en la fabricación de barras de sonido portátiles.

*La imagen superior solo es para fines de representación.

La caja de la barra de sonido está situada a la derecha de la imagen, abierta para mostrar su material de relleno de espuma XPS.

Embalaje de pulpa reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha recibido la certificación de SGS porque el embalaje interno ha cambiado de espuma XPS (Styrofoam) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa reciclada moldeada.

*SGS es una empresa multinacional suiza que ofrece servicios de inspección, verificación, evaluación y certificación.
**La imagen superior solo es para fines de representación; la imagen real del producto puede variar.

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Número de canales

    3.1.3

  • Potencia de Salida

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Si

  • WOW Orchestra

    Si

  • Principal

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

Todas las especificaciones

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806091940896

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

  • Música

    Si

  • Cinema

    Si

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si

  • Deportes

    Si

  • Game

    Si

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Si

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Si

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Preaparado para Altavoces traseros Inalámbricos

    Si

  • USB

    1

  • Funciona con Alexa

    Si

  • Spotify Connect

    Si

  • Tidal Connect

    Si

  • AirPlay 2

    Si

  • Chromecast

    Si

  • Funciona Con Google Home

    Si

  • Óptica

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Si

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Si

  • VRR / ALLM

    Si

  • 120Hz

    Si

  • HDR10

    Si

  • Dolby Vision

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Si

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Si

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    3.1.3

  • Número de Altavoces

    9 EA

  • Potencia de Salida

    400 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

  • AAC+

    Si

  • MQA

    Si

FACILIDADES

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Si

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Si

  • Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido

    Si

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • WOW Orchestra

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    4,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    7,8 kg

  • Gross Weight

    22,7 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • cable HDMI

    Si

  • TV Synergy Bracket

    Si

  • Mando a Distancia

    Si

POTENCIA

  • Consumo STB (Principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Principal)

    37 W

  • Consumo STB (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Subwoofer)

    38 W

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO