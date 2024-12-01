Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
servicios

Servicios para la Compra

Al comprar en LG, ponemos a tu disposición una amplia oferta de Servicios. 
Descúbrelos y empieza a disfrutar de tu producto, nos encargamos del resto.

Asistente Virtual de Compras

 

La decisión de compra puede ser dificil cuando existe una amplia oferta de productos, con diferente características técnicas.

 

Nuestro Asistente Virtual LG es un experto en todos ellos. Te acompañará y resolverá todas tus dudas al respecto, para que hagas la compra que más se ajusta a tus necesidades. 

 

Asistente Virtual LG Contacto

Entrega, Instalación, Puesta en marcha y Manteniemiento.

 

Con nuestros servicios de entrega, instalación y mantenimiento gratuito te ofrecemos soluciones para que puedas sacar el máximo partido a tu producto.

 

Nuestro objetivo es tu satisfacción, y para ello ponemos a tu disposición nuestros técnicos especializados que te asesorarán, buscarán la ubicación y configuración óptimas y pondrán a punto tu producto, sin que tengas que preocuparte de nada más que de disfrutarlo.

Más información
Instalación

Instalación personalizada

Un técnico especializado acudirá a instalar y poner en marcha el producto

 

Garantía

Retirada de producto antiguo

Nos llevamos tu electrodoméstico antiguo y los reciclamos por tí 

recogida de producto

Lo entregamos en 24 - 72 horas

Calidad y durabilidad. Extensión de garantia con LG Care.

 

14 días de reembolso

Pruébalo durante 14 días

Si no te convence ¡te devolvemos el dinero!

 

Servicio de Instalación Permium*

 

Con nuestro Servicio Exclusivo de Instalación Premium te ofrecemos soluciones a medida para aquellas entregas más complejas, que requieran de recursos extras.

 

Nuestro Servicio Técnico Oficial  conoce bien los requerimientos de cada instalación, evitando así disgustos. Nuestro objetivo es brindar a nuestros clientes la más absoluta tranquilidad, confianza y satisfacción en la ejecución del servicio.

Te asesoramos para que saques el mayor rendimiento a tus productos y disfrutes de la experiencia.

 

Incluye: instalación y puesta en marcha del electrodoméstico; conexión a la toma de luz, agua y desagüe; instalación del filtro; anclaje y nivelación del producto, explicación del funcionamiento y mantenimiento del producto. Adicionalmente, en caso de ser necesario, incluirá el desmontaje y montaje de puertas y la vinculación del producto a la red WIFI.

 

 

servicios

Servicios Posventa

¿Necesita ayuda con algún producto? 

Descubre el Soporte de la mano de nuestros expertos.

Garantía LG

 

Nuestros productos destacan por su calidad de fabricación, ya que están hechos para durar. Además, ponemos a tu disposición una amplia gama de servicios complementarios para tu tranquilidad (Cobertura de roturas, Instalación, Mantenimiento...)

Todo para que solo tengas que preocuparte de disfrutar de tu producto.

 

 

Tu tranquilidad es la nuestra. Descubre ahora la gama de Extensiones de Garantía y cobertura de roturas que LG pone a tu disposición:

 

 

 

 

Servicios de Instalación y Modificación

 

Adicional a los servicios de Mantenimiento e Instalación que incluye la compra de un producto LG, podemos ofrecerte más.

 

Aquí encontrarás una oferta de Servicios Adicionales para una puesta en marcha totalmente adaptada a tus gustos y preferencias como.... Intalación de TV en tu pared, Cambio del sentido de apertura de las puertas de tu frigorífico LG.... y mucho más.

 

Consulta nuestro catálogo de Servicios Adicionales:

 

 

 

 

Repara tu producto - Ayuda Online

 

¿Tienes dudas acerca del uso del uso  de tu producto?

 

No te preocupes, estamos aquí para ayudarte. Ponemos a tu disposición guías personalizadas para cada tipo de producto, manuales de usuarios, software y drivers, para que siempre estés actualizados. 

 

 

Si lo que necesitas  es ayuda externa, también estás en el lugar adecuado.

Accede a nuestros Servicios de Soporte y Reparación de producto:

 

 

Registrar tu producto está lleno de ventajas, accederás a Ayuda especializada en tu producto y sólo por registrarlo recibirá 3 meses de Garantía adicionales 

 

 

¡No te pierdas esta oportunidad! 

 

También puedes consultar las Preguntas más Frecuentes de nuestros usuarios Accede a la FAQs

 

 

 

 

Contacto

