Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Conexión a Smart TV

Conectar tu smartphone o tablet a una Smart TV te permitirá disfrutar de sus contenidos multimedia en pantalla grande.

 

A continuación te enseñaremos como puedes compartir la pantalla o archivos multimedia en tu TV:

(*) Esta funcionabilidad solo es soportada por equipos con procesador Qualcomm

Conexión de forma inalámbrica

 

Es importante saber que para que esta función se pueda llevar a cabo, tanto la TV como el móvil, deben estar conectados a la misma red de internet, ya sea red WiFi o red por cable LAN

 

Para compartir la pantalla de tu móvil LG a la TV existen varios métodos diferentes:

 

El método más común y fácil, es utilizar la opción Compartir pantalla que se encuentra de dos formas:

Compartir Pantalla

1-Ajustes > Dispositivos conectados > Compartir pantalla > Activar

 

En este caso seleccionaremos: [LG] webOS TV NANO916NA

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España

2- Desplazando hacia abajo la barra de notificaciones y buscando la opción Compartir Pantalla.

 

En este caso seleccionaremos: [LG] webOS TV NANO916NA

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España

Una vez usado uno de los dos métodos anteriores, se nos mostrará en nuestra TV la siguiente imagen:

Si aceptamos el mensaje que se muestra en la TV, se nos duplicará la pantalla del móvil en la televisión, como se puede comprobar a continuación en la imagen:

Nota: en nuestro equipo móvil aparecerá un botón en color verde en el que si pinchamos sobre él, podremos configurar lo siguiente:

 

 

Detener compartir: se pausa momentáneamente la conexión

 

Mantener pantalla activada: evita que se suspenda la pantalla del móvil

 

Ajustar tamaño a la TV (16:9): se puede ajustar el tamaño de (16:9) a (20,5:9)

 

Desconectar: se finaliza la conexión

Nueva función Android Screen+

Desde el Sistema Operativo Android 10, se ha añadido una nueva función con la que el usuario puede utilizar su terminal como un ordenador Android. Se simula una especie de “escritorio” donde se pueden añadir accesos directos, iconos, etc. y si a esto le añadimos un teclado y un ratón inalámbrico (bluetooth), podremos tener un ordenador Android en la palma de nuestras manos.

 

Para poder lograr esto tendremos que seguir los siguientes pasos:

 

Tras conectar el equipo de manera inalámbrica o alámbrica, desplegamos la barra de notificaciones y presionamos sobre “Pantalla+ Disponible ” y automáticamente se nos mostrará esto en nuestra TV:

 

 

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España

Una vez dentro de Pantalla+ (Screen+), podremos convertir nuestro móvil en un ratón táctil y configurar algunas opciones como: Invertir los botones o incrementar o reducir la velocidad del puntero.

 

Para poder hacer esto, solo debemos desplegar la barra de notificaciones y pulsar sobre: “Utilice el teléfono como panel táctil” para que el móvil se transformará en un ratón táctil. Si presionamos sobre “ayuda”, nos explicará mejor como utilizarlo y sobre “ajustes” podremos cambiar las opciones.

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España

Para finalizar, podremos salir del modo “Pantalla+ (Screen+)” y volver a compartir la pantalla del móvil con nuestra TV, con tan solo deslizar hacia abajo la barra de notificaciones y presionar sobre “Pantalla+ Conectada” para volver a la imagen anterior:

 

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España



Galería

Otro método de conexión entre tu móvil LG y tu TV es mediante el uso de la app de Galería. Para ello, seguiremos estos pasos:

 

1. Entrar en la Galería del equipo y seleccionar cualquier Foto, im

agen o vídeo.

 

2. Una vez seleccionado el archivo a compartir, en la parte superior izquierda se nos mostrará el icono de la derecha que debemos presionar.

 

3. A continuación, se nos mostrará una lista de equipos compatibles disponibles. Se deberá seleccionar uno para poder visualizar el archivo en la TV.

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España



Aplicaciones externas, como por ejemplo, YouTube

Existen algunas apps donde los desarrolladores añaden la opción de compartir la pantalla que se muestra en otro dispositivo, como puede ser en una TV.

 

Para ello, antes de continuar, nos tenemos que asegurar de que ambos dispositivos, móvil y TV, están conectados a la misma red de internet WiFi.

 

Una vez conectados, los siguientes pasos a seguir son:

 

 

1. Entrar en la aplicación de YouTube donde se deberá seleccionar cualquier vídeo y reproducirlo. En la parte superior derecha del vídeo, se mostrará el siguiente icono el cual tenemos que presionar.

 

2. Una vez pulsado, se nos pedirá seleccionar en qué dispositivo (TV) deseamos reproducir el vídeo. Seleccionamos el equipo que deseamos y en pocos segundos lo podremos ver desde nuestra TV.

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España


Conexión de forma alámbrica (mediante cable)

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España

Dependiendo de nuestro equipo móvil a conectar, tendremos que tener un cable Slim Port de Tipo C o Micro USB con conexión a HDMI.

 

Una vez conectado el equipo móvil a la TV, automáticamente se mostrará la imagen del teléfono. Con esta opción podemos realizar las mismas funciones que si estuviera conectado vía Wi-Fi.

Conexión de audio por cable Jack 3.5mm

Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España
Conectar un teléfono móvil o tablet a Smart TV | LG España

Mediante un cable de audio jack de 3.5" el típico que se conecta a la salida de auriculares, puedes conectar el sonido a tu Smart TV. El otro lado de la conexión dependerá de las entradas que tenga el televisor. Puede ser la misma conexión jack de 3.5" como en la imagen, o una conexión RCA rojo/blanco.

Evalúa la página

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO