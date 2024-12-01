We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE OLED88ZX9LA - Smart TV 8K UHD OLED 222 cm (88") con Inteligencia Artificial, Procesador Inteligente α9 Gen3, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby Vision/ATMOS, 4xHDMI 2.1, 3xUSB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi [Clase de eficiencia energética G]
LG SIGNATURE OLED88ZX9LA - Smart TV 8K UHD OLED 222 cm (88") con Inteligencia Artificial, Procesador Inteligente α9 Gen3, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby Vision/ATMOS, 4xHDMI 2.1, 3xUSB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi [Clase de eficiencia energética G]
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
-
Categoría
8K OLED, Pixel Dimming, AI ThinQ
-
Pulgadas
88
-
cm
222
-
Resolución
8K
-
Resolución Píxeles
7680 x 4320
-
Panel
OLED
-
HZ PMI
TBD
SMARTTV
-
SmartTV
Si
-
Sistema de AI
SmartTV webOS 5.0
-
Procesador
Procesador 8K α9 Gen3 con AI
-
Asistente de Google Integrado
Si
-
Asistente ALEXA Integrado
Si
-
Funciona con Apple Home Kit
Si
-
Magic Remote
Magic Remote Incluido
-
Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)
Air Play 2
-
Navegador Web
Navegador Libre
-
WiFi
WiFi (802.11ac)
-
Miracast
Miracast
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth V5.0
IMAGEN
-
Color
Billion Rich Colors
-
Deep Learning
Deep Learning
-
Ultraluminancia
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Formatos HDR
HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro, HDR Effect
-
Mapeado de color
Precisión de Color 33 x 33 x 33
-
4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding
Reducción de Ruido 4X
-
Modo FILMAKER
Modo Director (FILMMAKER)
-
Modo Autogénero
Modo Imagen Autogénero
-
Modo HFR
4K/2K HFR 100fps (HDMI/RF/USB)
-
Escalador
Escalado 8K por IA
SONIDO
-
Potencia/Woofer
80W (WF:40W, 10W Por Canal)
-
Canales
4.2 ch
-
Sonido Especial
DOLBY ATMOS, OLED Surround
-
Sonido IA
AI Sound
-
Altavoces WiSA
Compatibilidad WiSA
GAMING
-
nVidia G-Sync
nVIDIA G-Sync Compatible (2K/4K)
-
AMD Freesync
AMD Free Sync
-
VRR
VRR
-
ALLM
ALLM
-
HDR GiG
HDR GiG
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Antena
2x (DVB-T2/S2)/C2
-
HDMI
4
-
version HDMI
HDMI 2.1
-
USB
3 x USB 2.0
-
Entrada Óptica
Entrada de Fibra Óptica
-
Auriculares
Salida de Auriculares/Línea
-
USB Grabador
Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)
DISEÑO
-
Color Frontal
Negro Signature
-
Color Trasera
Gris Signature
-
Peana
Tipo Mesa Signature Silver
-
Dimensiones sin peana
1961 x 1120 x 49,9 mm. 42Kg
-
Dimensiones con peana
1961 x 1456 x 281 mm. 104Kg
OTROS
-
Eficiencia
G (En una escala de A a G)
-
Consumo
330W
-
Tecnología
OLED
-
Smart/Resolución
SmartTV 8K
-
Categoría/precio
Signature
-
Novedades
2020
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf