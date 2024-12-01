We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reproductor de DVD multiformatos, puerto USB, salida HDMI
Reproductor de DVD multiformatos, puerto USB, salida HDMI
Todas las especificaciones
FORMATOS DE LECTURA
-
DVD PAL/ NTSC
Sí
-
DVD
DVD-R, RW, +R, +RW, +R
-
CD
Audio CD, CD-R, -RW
-
MP3/MP3 ID TAG/WMA
Sí
-
Subtítulos ''.smi, .srt, .sub, txt)
Sí
-
JPEG
Sí
-
Dual Disc
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Salida HDMI
Sí
-
Entrada video compuesto
Sí
OTRAS PRESTACIONES
-
Memoria última condición
Sí
-
Control Parental
Sí
-
Repetición de pista y capítulos
Sí, (A-B, Título, Capítulo)
-
Repetición
Sí
-
Zoom
Sí
-
Modo Diapositivas
Sí, (con efectos)
-
Salvapantallas
Sí
-
Reproducción música en modo Diapositivas
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas (An x Al x fndo) (mm)
270 x 203 x 37.5
-
Peso (Kg)
1.3
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf