Advanced cooling technology keeps
food at the peak of freshness
InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside without opening the door to keep your food fresh for longer.
By reducing temperature fluctuations through an advanced inverter linear compressor, LINEAR Cooling™ keeps food at the peak of freshness for longer.
The deeply versatile pantry is available with different temperature settings for storing a wide range of foods from meat to dairy.
A full stainless steel body with a scratch-resistant textured finish makes for an upscale, timeless design.
The eclipse display stays hidden when dormant, illuminating only when it is in use-upholding its convenience and minimalist design.
Convertible drawers can switch from to freezer mode to store different types of food you have.
The Auto Lift Drawer™ lifts up
automatically with a push of a button so
you can easily access your food and
drinks.
Auto Open Door™ feature is a smart
sensor that opens the door
automatically with a wave of a foot.
