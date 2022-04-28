Treat yourself to
what you deserve
At LG SIGNATURE, we believe that you deserve the best.
That's why our Air Purifiers are made from premium materials
with cutting-edge technological innovations to deliver fresh,
pure air that makes everyday living a more pleasant experience.
So, give your body the quality it deserves and feel the difference
with every breath.
Rain View
Window
Black Filter
System
Smart Indicator &
Smart Lighting
10-Year Warranty
A unique clear design allows you to see your LG SIGNATURE
Air Purifier in operation while providing a calming experience
reminiscent of raindrops falling against a window. It's an
elegant touch that adds to a tranquil home aesthetic.
LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier's unique double
purification system thoroughly cleans the
air firstly through a filter and secondly
through water, ensuring fresh, pure air with
a comfortable moisture level.
Our comprehensive filtration system uses several
individual filtration layers to catch a wide spectrum
of differently-sized particles. This helps to ensure
thorough filtration and deodorization for a pleasant
home environment.
The fine PM 1.0 filter catches micro-dust and other
ultra-fine particle matter, filtering them from the air
you breathe. The filter is easily washable and can be
used for up to 10 years.
The specialized deodorizing filter removes
unpleasant odors and potentially hazardous
particles such as smog and chemicals from
the air. It activates automatically when it senses
light and can be used for up to 10 years.
Easily check on various air quality indicators
with accessible and accurate readings.
The device detects the amount of particle
matter in the air and displays the air quality,
dust density, and humidity levels in a simple
and intuitive display.
A four-color light indication system lets you
check on the overall air quality at a glance
while contributing to a stylish aesthetic.
The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier not only purifies but
also adds moisture to the air. Before humidification,
the UV LED light sterilizes the water, ensuring it's
clean and safe. Then, once humidification is complete,
the filters are automatically dried to prevent the
build-up of mold or bacteria.
Just pour water through the opening in the top of the Air Purifier to
refill the device without the hassle of carrying heavy water containers
back and forth.
The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier has a detachable water bucket,
making it easier to dissemble and remove for thorough cleaning.
The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier's Inverter Motor comes with a
standard 10-year warranty, giving you peace of mind for
years to come.
