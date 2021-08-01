Skip to Contents

OLED 8K Indulge in a SIGNATURE
Viewing experience

The first OLED 8K,
Now with an 88-inch screen.
This is our Signature.

See where art and technology meet
in the new LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.
Crafted with the latest advancements
in OLED technology and the highest
quality materials, this is the one and
only 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K—
it's the best OLED viewing experience
on a whole new scale.

Animation showing the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K against a black background. Bright purple and blue colors in a spiral pattern light up the screen.
What makes a first-class
OLED experience?

  • Real 8K icon

    Real 8K

  • SELF-LIT Pixels icon

    SELF-LIT Pixels

  • ThinQ AI icon

    ThinQ AI

  • Slim Panel icon

    Slim Panel

Real 8K

Picture so real,
it's almost unreal

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is designed to make unreal picture quality a reality.
With over 33 million self-lit pixels the TV delivers everything you watch with
an unprecedented level of depth and detail, thanks to perfect blacks, intense
color, and stunning picture quality.

A bird's eye view of a city at sunset with each tiny window in every skyscraper clearly defined.
Infinite Contrast

See every hidden detail

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K takes contrast to new heights with the deepest blacks and
brighter highlights. This reveals subtle details in your favorite content that may otherwise
be hidden from view.

A scene of a man hiking shown on OLED with infinite contrast.
A man in a basketball court at night spins a basketball on his finger.
α9 Gen 5 AI 8K Processor

Powering premium
performance

The α9 Gen 5 AI 8K Processor is the brain behind the TV—using deep-learning algorithms it analyzes and optimizes your content for the best audio-visual experience. What's more, it even upscales lower resolution content into stunningly realistic 8K.

88-inch OLED

Excellence on a
whole new scale

With a breathtaking 88-inch, ultra-slim profile
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K redefines large-screen
TVs. And, thanks to Real 8K, your content remains
crystal clear even on this ultra-large screen.
It's less like a TV and more like a window into
another world.

MASTER CRAFTSMANSHIP
INSIDE AND OUT

Close-up image of the top right hand corner of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K base with the LG SIGNAUTRE logo engraved on it.
Close-up image of the top right hand corner of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K screen showing the TV's ultra-slim profile.
Side-view image of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, showing the base and screen to emphasize the TV's ultra-slim design.
Image of the base of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K from an off-center angle, showing both the front and side views of the base.
Image of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K taken from behind. The image shows the back of the TV, including the base and connectivity ports, against a dark backdrop.

Where the magic begins

Everything that makes OLED unique is possible thanks to Self-lit Pixels.
Each pixel can be turned on and off independently, delivering splendid colors,
true blacks, and spectacular picture quality for an amazingly immersive experience.

A brightly colored screen contrasts starkly with a black backdrop on LG OLED TV with SELF-LIT Pixels. The screen shows bright shades of pinks and blues in an abstract pattern.
A brightly colored screen contrasts starkly with a black backdrop. The screen shows bright shades of pinks and blues in an abstract pattern. A slider can be moved from left to right to show the difference with and without self-lit pixels.
A brightly colored screen contrasts starkly with a black backdrop on LG OLED TV with SELF-LIT Pixels. The screen shows bright shades of pinks and blues in an abstract pattern.
A brightly colored screen contrasts starkly with a black backdrop on LG OLED TV with SELF-LIT Pixels. The screen shows bright shades of pinks and blues in an abstract pattern.

TV at your command

This is where smart living begins. An all-new home screen provides individually curated content
recommendations while built-in voice assistants make controlling not only your TV, but also your
integrated smart devices effortless.

Bring the Hollywood experience home

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K is the new gold standard for home cinema.
With crystal clear picture quality, infinite contrast, and optimized picture and
sound you'll be immersed in movies like never before.

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion. *Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Feel like you're in the middle of the action

From stunning 8K picture and sound complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
to 0.1ms response times and gaming software that meets the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications,
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K has everything you need for the ultimate gaming experience.

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K in a living room.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K shown from an angle against a black backdrop.

SEE THE FINER DETAILS

  • Dimensions with Stand
    (WxHxD)    77.2” x 57.3” x 11.1”
    1,961 x 1,456 x 281 mm
  • Dimensions without Stand
    (WxHxD)    77.2” x 44.1” x 2”
    1,961 x 1,120 x 49.9 mm
  • Packaging Dimensions
    (WxHxD)    83.7” x 54.6” x 28”
    2,126 x 1,386 x 710 mm
  • Stand Width77.2”
    1961 mm
  • Weight with Stand
    (WxHxD)    229.3 Ibs
    104 kg
  • Weight without Stand
    (WxHxD)    92.6 Ibs
    42 kg
  • Packaging Weight332.9 Ibs
    151 kg

  • Display TypeSelf-Lighting OLED Display
  • Display Resolution8K Ultra HD
    (7,680 x 4,320)
  • Wide Viewing AngleYes
  • Dimming TechnologyPixel Level Dimming
  • Perfect BlackYes
  • Intense Color (Wide Color Gamut)Yes
  • Billion Rich ColorsYes
  • 100% Color FidelityYes
  • 100% Color VolumeYes

  • Picture Processorα9 Gen 5 AI Processor 8K
  • AI PictureAI Picture Pro
  • UpscalingAI 8K Upscaling
  • Refresh Rate120Hz Native

  • AI SoundAI Sound Pro
  • TV Sound Mode ShareYes
  • Bluetooth Surround ReadyYes
