QuadWash™
The QuadWash™ with Multi-Motion spray arms combined with the Inverter Direct Drive motor power cleans dishes from multiple angles to reach every nook and cranny.
The LG SIGNATURE dishwasher merges the exquisite Textured Steel™ Finish with our sturdy and sophisticated LG stainless steel technology.
EasyRack™ Plus
The EasyRack™ Plus system adjusts to just about any load of dishes to help ensure optimal cleaning performance. With one touch, you can change the height of the upper rack to three different levels. Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.
The height adjustable 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to small espresso cups.
Even your heaviest dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Glide Rail and Ball Bearing Wheel design. The Glide Rail keeps the upper rack on track while the Ball-bearing wheel provides a smooth lower rack glide for easier loading and unloading.
This feature enables water to spray with two different intensities at the same time. Gently wash delicate dishes on the upper rack while simultaneously power washing heavy-duty pots and pans on the lower rack.
