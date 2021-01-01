Skip to Contents
Flawless & Clean

Dishwasher

Minimalist design, meticulous
performance

  • Actual image may differ from the image shown.
front view of lg signature dishwasher

LG SIGNATURE's Dishwasher honored with major awards

LG SIGNATURE's Dishwasher received prestigious awards during 2017 CES, recognized for its excellence in design and technology.
  • The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CEA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
badge icon of winning innovation awards at ces 2017
Wine glasees are hung from the ceiling with some air vapor around them.

TrueSteam®

LG TrueSteam® saves the time and headache of prewashing or rewashing dishes by hand. A blast of steam at the start of the cycle penetrates and dissolves tough caked-on food but is gentle enough for your favorite wine glasses. A second blast during drying helps eliminate water spots by up to 60%*- no more having to wipe spotty glasses before guests arrive.
  • Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018.
LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher is placed on the modern gray kitchen in harmony with simliar shape of tables.

LoDecibel™
Operation
(38dB)

Doing the dishes shouldn’t keep you up at night. LG’s technological advances like the Inverter Direct Drive Motor and self-cleaning filtration system were designed with quiet in mind. At 38dB, this dishwasher is our quietest on the market.
A lots of white dishes are rinsed by QuadWash technology of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher.
Play Pause

QuadWash™

The QuadWash™ with Multi-Motion spray arms combined with the Inverter Direct Drive motor power cleans dishes from multiple angles to reach every nook and cranny.

Close shot of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher's textured steel finish.
Play Pause

Textured Steel™ Finish

The LG SIGNATURE dishwasher merges the exquisite Textured Steel™ Finish with our sturdy and sophisticated LG stainless steel technology.

Close shot of stainless steel touch panel of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher with its door opened.

Stainless Steel
Touch Panel
with LED
Display

Sleek controls make it easy to select the settings you want, while the LED display provides every detail at glance.
Side view of each shelves inside of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher boasting its easy to rack system.

EasyRack™ Plus

The EasyRack™ Plus system adjusts to just about any load of dishes to help ensure optimal cleaning performance. With one touch, you can change the height of the upper rack to three different levels. Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.

expandcollapse
Image of shelves inside of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher that are easy to adjust its height.
Height adjustable 3rd rack

The height adjustable 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Side view of shelves inside of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher that shows how it's well designed with glide rail and ball bearing wheel.
Glide Rail and Ball-bearing Wheel Design

Even your heaviest dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Glide Rail and Ball Bearing Wheel design. The Glide Rail keeps the upper rack on track while the Ball-bearing wheel provides a smooth lower rack glide for easier loading and unloading.

A lots of white dishes are placed on the each rack of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher.

Dual Zone Wash

This feature enables water to spray with two different intensities at the same time. Gently wash delicate dishes on the upper rack while simultaneously power washing heavy-duty pots and pans on the lower rack.

Close shot of display panel that features ThinQ of LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher.

ThinQ®

Stay connected with features like Smart Access and Smart Adapt, which allow you to monitor your dishwasher remotely and download new and improved cycles. In the unlikely event that you have any problems, Smart Diagnosis helps you troubleshoot problems quickly and efficiently.
control part of lg signature dishwasher
front view of lg signature dishwasher
plastic wings component in bottom part of lg signature dishwasher
lg signature dishwasher wash zone containing stainless still rack
components of lg signature dishwasher close shot
filter and lighting components of lg signature dishwasher close shot

