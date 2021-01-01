7.3 cu.ft.
capacity
With 7.3 cubic feet of capacity, you can cook more in less time with LG SIGNATURE Oven. The capacity of the top part is 3.0 cu.ft. and the bottom part is 4.3 cu.ft. Save your time and energy with mega capacity.
Introducing LG's first Dual Fuel range. It gives you the benefit of a gas cooktop and an electric oven all in one. This range uses gas to fuel the cooktop for faster heating and boiling, and electricity to power the oven for professional-style baking results.
Full stainless steel body with scratch-resistant textured finish makes for an impeccable exterior design, enhancing its minimalist style to the fullest.
Inspired by pro-style ranges, we moved the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall for optimal heat distribution. Deliver even baking results on every rack, every time.
LG EasyClean® is our fastest oven-cleaning feature. In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat.
LG's Fastest Boiling Burner, the LG UltraHeat™ 18,500 BTU burner, delivers every bit of the precision you love about gas with even more power. No more waiting around to bring water and other liquids to boil.
Metal touch controls not only look sleek but make operating your range with just a touch of your finger. Best of all they have been designed with practicality in mind.
The handle is ergonomically designed with a three dimensional edge for easier gripping.
