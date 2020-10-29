Inspired by tradition,
born from innovation
Explore a masterpiece of design and technology and taste the
difference in every glass with the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
With cutting-edge innovation inspired by traditional wine storage
techniques, it expertly replicates the conditions of underground wine
caves necessary to store and age your favorite wines for optimal
taste, while the sleek design is the epitome of minimal luxury.
Temperature
Control
Vibration
Control
InstaView™
Auto Open
Door™
Different types of wine require different temperature
storage to bring out their unique notes and flavors.
With Multi Temperature Control easily store your reds,
whites, and sparkling wines at the optimal temperature
for full enjoyment.
Precision is the key to optimal wine storage.
To bring out their full taste and aromas wines
should be stored at a specific and stable temperature.
By reducing temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃,
the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar helps to keep your
favorite vintages at their best.
A sleek 3-layered black mirrored glass door blocks
heat and UV rays that could harm the delicate flavor
profile of wines, replicating the time-honored
underground storage environment of traditional
wine cellars.
Vibration during storage can dull the delicate flavors
in wine by causing chemical reactions within the bottle.
Preserve your vintage wines in optimal condition with
Inverter Linear Compressor, our low-noise, vibration
control technology.
An intuitive smart sensor automatically opens the Wine Cellar door, giving you easy access
even when your hands are full. Simply wave your foot over the projected "Door Open" sign
on the floor and the door will open to reveal what's inside.
Two quick knocks are all it takes to view your wines with our industry-leading InstaView technology.
The door becomes transparent at your command, letting you see inside without opening the door
to reduce cold air loss and keep your precious wines at their proper temperature.
The push of a button is all it takes to bring your stored food and drinks within easy
reach, thanks to the Auto Lift Drawer.
Cutting-edge glass touch LED display technology lights up with
a tap for convenient control.
Enjoy the perfect wine pairings with a drawer that can be
converted from fridge to freezer and back again as you need.
Easily see what wines you have in store and select the perfect bottle
for the occasion with premium under-shelf LED lighting.
From champagne to canapés, store a range of food and drink at their
ideal temperature with customizable temperature presets.
