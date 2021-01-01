When I started collecting wine in the 1980s and moved to Paris and then London, most wine collections were fairly standardized as the choice was limited to mostly European wines. Until the 1990s, wine collections focused on Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne with the odd German Riesling and Vintage Port. I remember my friend in Bath, England, who had an extraordinary wine collection of these wines that he and his father had collected and this underlined how traditional the world of wine collecting was.
But today is different. We can follow some of the same concepts in developing a serious wine collection such as buying age-worthy wines that are produced from classic grape types or blends. However, we have a whole world of newer producers out there producing exciting wines to collect. We should embrace them too.
Below is an example of 12 bottles that are currently, or soon to be released on the market, that I would not want to miss. Most should be available around the world.
An organically produced Champagne Agrapart & Fils Champagne 7 Crus Brut NV (94 points)
New Top Growth of Bordeaux Château Canon St.-Emilion 2016 (100 points)
Competition to Burgundy Errázuriz Pinot Noir Aconcagua Costa Las Pizarras 2019 (99 points)
White Burgundy That Feels Like Red Burgundy Louis Latour Corton Charlemagne 2016 (96 points)
New Napa Cult Wine Promontory Napa Valley 2016 (100 points)
Ripe and Beautiful Barolo Pio Cesare Barolo 2015 (96 points)
Benchmark Brunello Renieri Brunello di Montalcino 2015 (100 points)
Majestic Dry German Riesling Dönnhoff Riesling Nahe Dellchen GG 2018 (99 points)
Harmonious, Complex Malbec Catena Zapata Malbec Mendoza Adrianna Vineyard River Stones 2018 (100 Points)
Archetypal Syrah Henschke Shiraz Eden Valley Hill of Grace Vineyard 2015 (100 Points)
My Wine of the Decade Almaviva Puente Alto 2017 (100 points)
A Spanish Wine with History Muga Rioja Prado Enea Gran Reserva 2011 (99 points)
