Excellent refrigeration for flawless wine: LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar
The seamlessly beautiful LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar comes with advanced technologies that guarantee ideal temperature and humidity levels, minimized vibration,
Optimal preservation technology
Multi Temperature Control
Customized temperatures for different zones.
1Champagne mode provides optimal temperature for champagne storage, and cannot be controlled on a degree basis.
InstaView™
Illuminating with two quick knocks to let you see inside, temperature fluctuations are minimized to preserve the quality of the wine inside.
1Based on KCL test results of measuring UV transmittance on the 3-layered glasses.
Vibration Control
Minimizing vibration preserves quality of wine by preventing over-aging and floating sediment.
Precise Temperature Control
Precise temperature care that guarantees the best wine storage conditions.
*
Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the wine storage compartment.
Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and high, middle, low temperature settings. The result may vary in actual usage.
Optimal Humidity Control
Optimal humidity control ensure corks expand to keep all the flavor inside the bottles.
*
Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average humidity in the wine storage compartment.
Applies to LGE model LSR200W. No load and 11°C temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Timeless design
Textured Steel™ Finish
Scratch-resistant textured finish makes for an impeccable design both in and out.
Glass Touch Display
The aesthetically pleasing hidden display only appears when needed, upholding its unmatched convenience and simplistic design.
Comfort through technology
Auto Lift Drawer
The drawer opens and glides up with the push of a button, making it easier to access.
Convertible Drawer
Convertible drawers that allow customized temperatures for your unique tastes. customized temperatures
Auto Open Door™
Door opening with a gentle swipe of the toes makes wine selecting and carrying easier.
LG ThinQ®
Open the cellar door with just your voice or use the ThinQ App to monitor its operation.
1Voice control support availability varies depending on country.