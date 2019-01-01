Preserving the essence
of flavor
The kitchen is much more than a workspace.
It should reflect your lifestyle through refinement and
convenience. We at LG SIGNATURE are changing the
kitchen paradigm with a refrigerator that preserves the
natural essence of flavors for utmost freshness and
luxurious living.
Centum System
FRESHShield™
InstaView
DOOR-IN-DOOR
Auto Open
Door
The Centum System™ is the heart of the
LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator. With a low-noise,
highly energy-efficient Inverter Linear Compressor,
it's the secret to market-leading efficiency that
you can enjoy day after day.
*20-year warranty available in select European countries.
Thanks to the Inverter Linear Compressor,
LG SIGNATURE Refrigerators reduce temperature
fluctuations to within 1 degree, even when the
door is open, increasing energy efficiency and
keeping your food at its best for longer.
A blast of cold air is automatically released
from ducts located at the top of the fridge,
helping to keep it cool and fresh.
Keep the air inside your fridge fresh with
the Fresh Air Filter. The dedicated fan gently
circulates air through the carbon deodorizer
which removes odors for increased freshness.
Proper storage begins with the proper temperature. With quick,
customizable settings, you can store a range of different ingredients,
including meats and fresh produce, at just the right temperature.
Premium textured steel gives the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator its luxurious and durable finish.
It's what makes this a kitchen centerpiece that will stand the test of time.
A sleek black diamond glass window provides a unique and classy finishing
touch to your kitchen.
Simply knock twice on the InstaView glass panel to see inside your fridge
without opening the door, preventing cold air loss and preserving freshness.
Just step on the projected "Door Open" light and the fridge door will swing open,
giving you easy access even when your hands are full.
Restock your freezer with ease thanks to the Auto Open Drawer which
automatically glides out when the freezer door is opened.
The inner walls of the refrigerator are crafted from
high-quality stainless steel that keeps the air cold
and offers a premium interior to your fridge.
Clearly see what's in your fridge thanks to
premium LED under-shelf lighting.
