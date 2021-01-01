Skip to Contents

An infographic picture showing the full body of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator An infographic picture showing the full body of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator

Perfection realized:
LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
redefines meaning of quality

Finest Technologies, Premium Materials and an Emphasis
on Craftmanship Make LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator a Cut
Above the Rest

LG SIGNATURE Kühlschrank
Play
An infographic picture showing the full body of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator An infographic picture showing the full body of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
Two images showing the difference of having InstaView Door in Door™ or not, between LG SIGNATURE and the others Two images showing the difference of having InstaView Door in Door™ or not, between LG SIGNATURE and the others
InstaView Door-in-Door™
A thoughtful feature that reduces the number of times the door is opened, keeping the cool air right where it belongs. Two quick knocks turn the sleek mirrored-glass panel on the front of the fridge transparent, allowing users to see inside.
  1. 132 out of 66 are unnecessary door openings.

Product development

Image explaining that development period of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is two times longer than others Image explaining that development period of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is two times longer than others

Design and development period for LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator: two times longer than other products.

Image explaining that the number of engineers involved in developing LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is four times more than others Image explaining that the number of engineers involved in developing LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is four times more than others

Number of engineers involved in its development: four times more than for other products.

Perfection through
precise craftsmanship

Image explaining how engineer inspects LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator perfectly through precise craftsmanship Image explaining how engineer inspects LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator perfectly through precise craftsmanship
  1. 1 The creation of each LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is undertaken with great care, overseen by dedicated workers.
  2. 2 Production capped at 25 units per day.
  3. 3 A thorough 24-hour-long temperature inspection of each individual product.
  4. 4 Even a near-invisible scratch is not good enough to meet the LG SIGNATURE standard.

Premium materials

Image showing every panels of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator InstaView glass by layers Image showing every panels of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator InstaView glass by layers
InstaView feature
Made from triple pane glass – reinforced tinted glass, low-e glass, reinforced glass – the door is highly energy efficient and exceptionally durable. The argon-filled glass helps the fridge maintain a perfectly cool internal temperature.
Image showing the material of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator body and explain its non directional hairline method Image showing the material of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator body and explain its non directional hairline method
Non-directional hairline method
Non-directional hairline method to type 304 stainless steel: brushed more than 100 times to achieve a premium look and feel. This time-intensive process speaks to the enduring craftsmanship of LG SIGNATURE.
Image showing that the 304 stainless steel is used inside and out for LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator Image showing that the 304 stainless steel is used inside and out for LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator
Type 304 stainless steel
LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator uses Type 304 stainless steel, inside and out, for its strong durability and resistance to corrosion.
Image showing that the handle bar of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is made of aluminum Image showing that the handle bar of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is made of aluminum
Aluminum handlebar
The production of every aluminium handlebar is overseen by an LG SIGNATURE craftsman.