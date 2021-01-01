Perfection realized:

To properly experience our LG.com website, you will need to use an alternate browser or upgrade to a newer version of internet Explorer (IE10 or greater).
A thoughtful feature that reduces the number of times the door is opened, keeping the cool air right where it belongs. Two quick knocks turn the sleek mirrored-glass panel on the front of the fridge transparent, allowing users to see inside.
132 out of 66 are unnecessary door openings.
Product development
Design and development period for LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator: two times longer than other products.
Number of engineers involved in its development: four times more than for other products.
Perfection through precise craftsmanship
1
The creation of each LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is undertaken with great care, overseen by dedicated workers.
2
Production capped at 25 units per day.
3
A thorough 24-hour-long temperature inspection of each individual product.
4
Even a near-invisible scratch is not good enough to meet the LG SIGNATURE standard.
Premium materials
InstaView feature
Made from triple pane glass – reinforced tinted glass, low-e glass, reinforced glass – the door is highly energy efficient and exceptionally durable. The argon-filled glass helps the fridge maintain a perfectly cool internal temperature.
Non-directional hairline method
Non-directional hairline method to type 304 stainless steel: brushed more than 100 times to achieve a premium look and feel. This time-intensive process speaks to the enduring craftsmanship of LG SIGNATURE.
Type 304 stainless steel
LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator uses Type 304 stainless steel, inside and out, for its strong durability and resistance to corrosion.
Aluminum handlebar
The production of every aluminium handlebar is overseen by an LG SIGNATURE craftsman.